Global Automotive Wiper Blades Market 2019 Size, Share, Business Overview, Trends and Forecast to 2024

Automotive Wiper Blades is a device used to keep the window clean, moving back and forth across the windshield countless times as they sweep the water away. Automotive wiper blades mainly consist of a pivot socket, two end ferrules, a spring steel sheet and a rubber strip. The spring sheet steel in automotive wiper blades dispersive pressure to the whole and make all parts of the Automotive Wiper Blades bear averaged force, removing the rain mark and scratch on the windscreen. The Automotive Wiper Blades can last longer, coupled with uniform force, anti-sun, simple structure and lighter weight features.

Scope of the Report:

Demand from the downstream brings a power to the development of Automotive Wiper Blades industry. USA and Europe are the major market of Automotive Wiper Blades. In recent years, growing China market became an important market of Automotive Wiper Blades. Viewed from the supply side, there are many manufacturers in the Automotive Wiper Blades industry, while from the demand side, the current demand for Automotive Wiper Blades is growing.

At present, there are a mass of manufacturers in the market. Major manufacturers in the market are Bosch, Valeo, Federal-Mogu, Denso and Trico. These five companies occupied about 77.59% global market share in the Automotive Wiper Blades market in 2017. And Bosch, Valeo, Federal-Mogu, Denso and HEYNER GMBH occupied 73.31% Europe market share in 2017.

As downstream demand grows and technical barriers become less, there will be a huge market space for Automotive Wiper Blades. To grab more market, the little companies have to expand the technology, capital investment and brand influence. To meet the challenge of little companies and keep their leading stage, leading companies need to increase the technology innovation and speed up the product upgrading. In the future, Automotive Wiper Blades market will still be a market of fierce competition.

In order to feed the changing technical requirements, Automotive Wiper Blades manufacturers need to pay attention to the technical innovation. In future, high performance and high durability will be the technology trends of Automotive Wiper Blades.

The worldwide market for Automotive Wiper Blades is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, .

This report focuses on the Automotive Wiper Blades in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

