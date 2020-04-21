Global Automotive Whiplash Protection Device Market Size, Market Share and Value, Growth Prospects, Forecast till 2025

Global Automotive Whiplash Protection Device market size will reach million US$ by 2025, from million US$ in 2017, at a CAGR of during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018-2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Automotive Whiplash Protection Device.

This industry study presents the global Automotive Whiplash Protection Device market size, historical breakdown data (2013-2018) and forecast (2018-2025). The Automotive Whiplash Protection Device production, revenue and market share by manufacturers, key regions and type;

The consumption of Automotive Whiplash Protection Device in volume terms are also provided for major countries (or regions), and for each application and product at the global level. Market share, growth rate, and competitive factors are also evaluated for market leaders Autoliv, GRAMMER, etc.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Autoliv

GRAMMER

Lear

Toyota

Volvo Group

Aisin Seiki

ITW Automotive Products

Johnson Controls

Kongsberg Automotive

Nissan Motor

Recaro

TRW Automotive Holdings

Windsor Machine & Stamping

Automotive Whiplash Protection Device Breakdown Data by Type

Backrests

Head Restraints

Automotive Whiplash Protection Device Breakdown Data by Application

Heavy Vehicle

Light Vehicle

Passenger Car

Others

Automotive Whiplash Protection Device Production by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Other Regions

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Automotive Whiplash Protection Device Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Automotive Whiplash Protection Device Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Backrests

1.4.3 Head Restraints

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Automotive Whiplash Protection Device Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Heavy Vehicle

1.5.3 Light Vehicle

1.5.4 Passenger Car

1.5.5 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Automotive Whiplash Protection Device Market Size

2.1.1 Global Automotive Whiplash Protection Device Revenue 2013-2025

2.1.2 Global Automotive Whiplash Protection Device Production 2013-2025

2.2 Automotive Whiplash Protection Device Growth Rate (CAGR) 2018-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Key Automotive Whiplash Protection Device Manufacturers

2.3.2.1 Automotive Whiplash Protection Device Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

2.3.2.2 Manufacturers Automotive Whiplash Protection Device Product Offered

2.3.2.3 Date of Manufacturers Enter into Automotive Whiplash Protection Device Market

2.4 Key Trends for Automotive Whiplash Protection Device Markets & Products

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Automotive Whiplash Protection Device Production by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Automotive Whiplash Protection Device Production by Manufacturers

3.1.2 Automotive Whiplash Protection Device Production Market Share by Manufacturers

3.2 Automotive Whiplash Protection Device Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Automotive Whiplash Protection Device Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.2.2 Automotive Whiplash Protection Device Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.3 Automotive Whiplash Protection Device Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Continued…

