Global Automotive Transmission Market Highlighting Regional Revenue Share Dominance during 2017-2025 : Continental AG, Borg Warner

Global Automotive Transmission Market: Scope of the Study

The study provides a decisive view of the global automotive transmission market by segmenting it in terms of type, vehicle, and region. These segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends. Regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for automotive transmission in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report also covers demand for individual application segments in all the regions.

The study includes profiles of major companies operating in the global automotive transmission market. Key players in the automotive transmission market include Continental AG, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Allison Transmission, Eaton Corporation, Borg Warner, Magana International Inc., Aisin Seiki, JATCO, Schaeffler AG, Hyundai Dymos, BONFIGLIOLI RIDUTTORI S.P.A., and Magneti Marelli S.p.A and others. Market players have been profiled in terms of attributes such as company overview, financial overview, business strategies, recent developments, and SWOT analysis. The market for automotive transmission is primarily driven by rising demand for eco-friendly vehicles.

The automotive transmission market has been segmented as follows:

Global Automotive Transmission Market: By Type

Manual Transmission

Automatic Transmission

CVT

DCT

AMT

Global Automotive Transmission Market: By Vehicle

Passenger Vehicle

Electric Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle

Light Commercial Vehicle

Heavy Commercial Vehicle

Buses & Coaches

Global Automotive Transmission Market: By Region/Country/Sub-region

North America

– U.S.

– Canada

Europe

– Germany

– U.K

– France

– Italy

– Spain

Asia Pacific

– China

– India

– Japan

– ASEAN

Middle East & Africa

– GCC

– South Africa

Latin America

– Brazil

– Mexico

