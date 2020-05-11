Global Automotive Transmission Market 2019 Latest Technology, Business Development Analysis, Emerging Trends, Key Manufacturers, Overview and Regional Demand till 2025

Growth in the demand for automotive is the key driver for the growth of the market. Other factors such as a change in the preferences of consumers in terms of vehicle performance and the need for improved fuel economy of vehicles are prompting OEMs and transmission system manufacturers to invest more in R&D activities.

The Environmental Protection Agency and REACH have enacted various environmental regulations due to increasing carbon emissions across the globe. Moreover, In order to meet carbon emission norms and enhance the performance of the vehicle, the automobile manufacturers are continuously involved in research to develop a desired one.

Top Players:

Key players operating in the global automotive transmission market are, Aisin Seiki Co., Getrag Corporate Group, Eaton Corporation, Jatco Ltd., Magna Powertrain and Allison Transmission Inc. among others.

Report Highlights

The report provides extensive qualitative and quantitative assessment of the present and future trends in the global Automotive Transmission market.

Focus on the various market dynamics that can have an impact on the growth of the market.

Recent industry trends and developments in the Automotive Transmission market.

Product mapping for the key products of all the major market players.

Key players in the market are profiled and their recent developments, product portfolio, and other business strategies are listed.

Excel data sheet with thousands of data points of the Automotive Transmission market – level 4/5 segmentation.

PDF report with most relevant analysis cogently put together after exhaustive qualitative interviews and in-depth market study.

Market Segmentation:

On the basis of transmission type, the global automotive transmission market can be classified into manual, automatic, semi-automatic, dual-clutch transmission and continuously variable transmission. Due to increase in the traffic congestion, consumers are now showing interest towards advanced transmission systems such as automatic transmission, dual clutch transmission (DCT) and continuous variable transmission (CVT) for enhanced driving experience and increased fuel efficiency.

Based on geography the global automotive transmission can be classified into, Asia Pacific, North America, South America, Europe and Rest of the world. The rise in passenger vehicles in economies such as India, Japan, and China, the market for automotive transmission in the Asia Pacific is likely to grow at a faster rate. The market in North America is also anticipated to exhibit a promising pace of expansion due to the demand for vehicles equipped with advanced transmission systems. Consumers in developed countries like North America and Europe prefer increased comfortless and enhanced driving experience and this trend is anticipated to increase the demand for advanced automotive transmission systems.

