Global Automotive Supercharger Market 2019 Global Key Players, Trends, Share, Industry Size, Segmentation, Opportunities, Forecast To 2025

Detailed analysis of the “Automotive Supercharger Market” helps to understand the various types of Automotive Supercharger products that are currently in use, along with the variants that would gain prominence in the future.

A supercharger is a method of forced induction of engine, where an air compressor is used to increase the pressure or density of air supplied to an internal combustion engine. The supercharger uses belts and chains, which are connected to the engine, helping it to drive the compressor. The compressed air provides the engine with more oxygen, letting it burn more fuel; thereby increasing the power of the engine. An automotive supercharger is a system used to increase the power output of an automobile by compressing the atmospheric air. The system is mainly integrated into cars and motorcycles.

The roots supercharger technology is estimated to have the largest market size in the global automotive supercharger market as it is an old and tested technology.

The electric motor driven segment of the automotive supercharger market is estimated to be the fastest growing segment.

The global Automotive Supercharger market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Automotive Supercharger volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Automotive Supercharger market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Daimler

Porsche

Ford

Ferrari

Automobili Lamborghini

Pagani Automobili

Koenigsegg Automotive

Rotrex

Procharger Superchargers

SFX PERFORMANCE

MAGNUSON SUPERCHARGER

Paxton Automotive

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

By Technology

Centrifugal

Roots

Twin-Screw

By Power Source

Engine Driven

Electric Motor Driven

Segment by Application

Passenger Cars (PC)

Commercial Vehicles (CV)

If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.

