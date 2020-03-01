Global Automotive Supercharger Market 2019 Global Key Players, Trends, Share, Industry Size, Segmentation, Opportunities, Forecast To 2025

Detailed analysis of the “Automotive Supercharger Market” helps to understand the various types of Automotive Supercharger products that are currently in use, along with the variants that would gain prominence in the future.
A supercharger is a method of forced induction of engine, where an air compressor is used to increase the pressure or density of air supplied to an internal combustion engine. The supercharger uses belts and chains, which are connected to the engine, helping it to drive the compressor. The compressed air provides the engine with more oxygen, letting it burn more fuel; thereby increasing the power of the engine. An automotive supercharger is a system used to increase the power output of an automobile by compressing the atmospheric air. The system is mainly integrated into cars and motorcycles.
The roots supercharger technology is estimated to have the largest market size in the global automotive supercharger market as it is an old and tested technology.
The electric motor driven segment of the automotive supercharger market is estimated to be the fastest growing segment.
The global Automotive Supercharger market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Automotive Supercharger volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Automotive Supercharger market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Daimler
Porsche
Ford
Ferrari
Automobili Lamborghini
Pagani Automobili
Koenigsegg Automotive
Rotrex
Procharger Superchargers
SFX PERFORMANCE
MAGNUSON SUPERCHARGER
Paxton Automotive
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
By Technology
Centrifugal
Roots
Twin-Screw
By Power Source
Engine Driven
Electric Motor Driven
Segment by Application
Passenger Cars (PC)
Commercial Vehicles (CV)
Major Point of TOC:
Chapter One: Automotive Supercharger Market Overview
Chapter Two: Global Automotive Supercharger Market Competition by Manufacturers
Chapter Three: Global Automotive Supercharger Production Market Share by Regions
Chapter Four: Global Automotive Supercharger Consumption by Regions
Chapter Five: Global Automotive Supercharger Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type
Chapter Six: Global Automotive Supercharger Market Analysis by Applications
Chapter Seven: Company Profiles and Key Figures in Automotive Supercharger Business
Chapter Eight: Automotive Supercharger Manufacturing Cost Analysis
Chapter Nine: Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers
Chapter Ten: Market Dynamics
Chapter Eleven: Global Automotive Supercharger Market Forecast
Chapter Twelve: Research Findings and Conclusion
Chapter Thirteen: Methodology and Data Source
