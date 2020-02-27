Global Automotive Steering Column Market 2019 Size & Share, Growth, Trends, Analysis and Forecast to 2025

The automotive steering column is a device intended primarily for connecting the steering wheel to the steering mechanism.

Global Automotive Steering Column market size will reach xx million US$ by 2025, from xx million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019–2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Automotive Steering Column.

This industry study presents the global Automotive Steering Column market size, historical breakdown data (2014–2019) and forecast (2019–2025). The Automotive Steering Column production, revenue and market share by manufacturers, key regions and type;

The consumption of Automotive Steering Column in volume terms are also provided for major countries (or regions), and for each application and product at the global level. Market share, growth rate, and competitive factors are also evaluated for market leaders JTEKT, Nexteer Automotive, etc.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

JTEKT

Nexteer Automotive

Robert Bosch

NSK

TRW

ThyssenKrupp

Continental

Mando

Showa

Coram Group

Yamada Manufacturing

Namyang Industrial

Henglong Group

Automotive Steering Column Breakdown Data by Type

Hydraulic Power Steering Column

Electric Power Steering Column

Automotive Steering Column Breakdown Data by Application

Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicles

Automotive Steering Column Production by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Other Regions

Automotive Steering Column Consumption by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Automotive Steering Column status and future forecast?involving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.

To present the key Automotive Steering Column manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To segment the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.