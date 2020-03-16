Global Automotive Software Market – Revenue, Trends, Growth, Share, Size, and forecast to 2024

​According to this study, over the next five years the Automotive Software market will register a 12.1% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 17200 million by 2024, from US$ 8660 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Automotive Software business, shared in Chapter 3.

In this report, automotive software is a kind of software which is mainly used in the automotive and aftermarket sales. The automotive software can help companies and distributors to increase sales and margins, make smarter and faster inventory decisions and reduce returns etc.

In this report, automotive software contains Dealer Management System (DMS), F&I Solution, Electronic Vehicle Registration, Inventory solutions, Digital Marketing Solution and other software.

Automotive software market kept growing in recent years. As automotive market develop in a rapid period, automotive software market will keep in rapid development.

Viewed from the supply side, there are many companies in the market.

Viewed from the demand side, the current demand for automotive software product is growing. USA occupies about 60% market share, Asia market is growing in recent years.

To grab more market, the little companies have to expand the technology, capital investment and brand influence. To meet the challenge of the little companies and keep their leading stage, leading companies need to increase the technology innovation and speed up the product upgrading. In the future, automotive software market will be a market of fierce competition.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

CDK Global

Cox Automotive

Reynolds and Reynolds

Dealertrack

Dominion Enterprise

Wipro Limited

Infomedia

TitleTec

Epicor

Auto – IT

MAM Software

Internet Brands

NEC

ARI

Auto/Mate

RouteOne

WHI Solutions

Yonyou

Shenzhen Lianyou

Kingdee

Qiming Information

Checking – On – Tech

Guangzhou Surpass

Shoujia Software

This study considers the Automotive Software value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.

Dealer Management System

F&I Solution

Inventory Solutions

Digital Marketing Solution

Others

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.

Manufacturer Retail Store

Automotive Dealer

Automotive Repair Store

Auto Part Wholesaler & Agent

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Automotive Software market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Automotive Software market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Automotive Software players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Automotive Software with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Automotive Software submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

