Global Automotive Software Market Growth Analysis, Opportunities Forecasts Report till 2024

In this report, automotive software is a kind of software which is mainly used in the automotive and aftermarket sales. The automotive software can help companies and distributors to increase sales and margins, make smarter and faster inventory decisions and reduce returns etc.

In this report, automotive software contains Dealer Management System (DMS), F&I Solution, Electronic Vehicle Registration, Inventory solutions, Digital Marketing Solution and other software.

Scope of the Report:

Automotive software market kept growing in recent years. As automotive market develop in a rapid period, automotive software market will keep in rapid development.

Viewed from the supply side, there are many companies in the market.

Viewed from the demand side, the current demand for automotive software product is growing. USA occupies about 60% market share, Asia market is growing in recent years.

To grab more market, the little companies have to expand the technology, capital investment and brand influence. To meet the challenge of the little companies and keep their leading stage, leading companies need to increase the technology innovation and speed up the product upgrading. In the future, automotive software market will be a market of fierce competition.

The global Automotive Software market is valued at 8660 million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach 17200 million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of 12.1% between 2019 and 2024.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Automotive Software.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.

This report studies the Automotive Software market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Automotive Software market by product type and applications/end industries.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

CDK Global

Cox Automotive

Reynolds and Reynolds

Dealertrack

Dominion Enterprise

Wipro Limited

Infomedia

TitleTec

Epicor

Auto – IT

MAM Software

Internet Brands

NEC

ARI

Auto/Mate

RouteOne

WHI Solutions

Yonyou

Shenzhen Lianyou

Kingdee

Qiming Information

Checking – On – Tech

Guangzhou Surpass

Shoujia Software

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Dealer Management System

F&I Solution

Electronic Vehicle Registration

Inventory Solutions

Digital Marketing Solution

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Manufacturer Retail Store

Automotive Dealer

Automotive Repair Store

Auto Part Wholesaler & Agent

Chapter One: Automotive Software Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Automotive Software Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Automotive Software Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Automotive Software Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Automotive Software Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Automotive Software Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Automotive Software Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Automotive Software by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Automotive Software Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Automotive Software Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Automotive Software Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)

