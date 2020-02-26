Global Automotive Sensors Market growing at a CAGR of 7.1% Forecast to 2024 | Key Players-Analog Devices Inc., Autoliv Inc., Allegro MicroSystems, LLC, Bourns Inc., Continental AG, Robert Bosch GmbH, Sensata Technologies, Inc., Stoneridge

The Market is expected to see progress in the coming period to 2024 due to growing demand at the end-user level. In 2024, the Global Automotive Sensors Market will establish monumental growth. Global Automotive Sensors Market Report also provides the latest developments and contracts awarded across different regions in the industry. Using the SWOT analysis, market drivers and constraints are detected. This report analyzes their production sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, and revenue and market share on the global market for each manufacturer covered. Industrial trends were described at the macro level in this GLOBAL AUTOMOTIVE SENSORS MARKET report, making it possible to map the market landscape and likely future problems. This market research report includes in-depth market analysis and numerous related factors ranging from market drivers to competitive analysis, market constraints, market segmentation, opportunities, challenges, and market revenue. The Global Automotive Sensors Market report analyzes and estimates the general drivers of the market in the form of consumer demand, government policy and demand associated with consumer buying patterns and therefore market growth and development.

Market Analysis: Automotive Sensors Market

The Global Automotive Sensors Market accounted to USD 23.0 billion in 2016 growing at a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast to 2024.

The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2015, the base year of calculation is 2016 and the forecast to 2024.

Major Market Competitors:

Some of the major players operating in automotive sensors market are- Delphi Automotive LLP, DENSO CORPORATION, Elmos Semiconductor AG, GENERAL ELECTRIC Infineon Technologies AG, NXP Semiconductors, Analog Devices Inc., Autoliv Inc., Allegro MicroSystems, LLC, Bourns Inc., Continental AG, Robert Bosch GmbH, Sensata Technologies, Inc., Stoneridge, STMicroelectronics, TE Connectivity Corporation., and Takata Corporation among others.

Opportunities in the market report

Comprehensive quantitative analysis of the industry is provided for the period of 2016-2023 to assist stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities. Comprehensive analysis of the factors that drive and restrict the market growth is provided in the report. Extensive analysis of the key segments of the industry helps in understanding the trends in types of point of care test across regional. Extensive analysis of the key segments of the industry helps in understanding the trends in types of point of care test across Global.

Market Definition:

Automotive sensors are electronic devices, which is used to monitor the various components present in the vehicles.

Market Segmentation:

On the basis of sensor type, the automotive sensors market is segmented into temperature sensor, pressure sensors, position sensors, oxygen sensors, speed sensors, and other sensors.

On the basis of vehicle type , the automotive sensors market is segmented into passenger car, LCV, HCV.

, the automotive sensors market is segmented into passenger car, LCV, HCV. On the basis of application , the automotive sensors market is segmented into powertrain, chassis, exhaust, safety and control, body electronics, telematics, and others.

, the automotive sensors market is segmented into powertrain, chassis, exhaust, safety and control, body electronics, telematics, and others. On the basis of geography, automotive sensors market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies such as North America & South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

Competitive Analysis:

Automotive sensors market is highly fragmented and is based on new product launches and clinical results of products. Hence the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, clinical trials, market initiatives, high expense on research and development, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of automotive sensors market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

