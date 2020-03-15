Global automotive seats market to reach USD 72.2 billion by 2025 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 2.46% over the forecast period 2018-2025

is valued for approximately USD 60.24 billion in 2017 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 2.46% over the forecast period 2018-2025. Increasing demand for luxury and premium vehicles followed by rising demand for comfort automotive seats are driving the market growth across the glove over the forecast period. For instance, according to report of California New Car Dealers Association (CNCDA), Luxury’s sports cars and SUV’s covered around 20% market share in California in 2017. Moreover, according to European Union (EU) report in 2016, luxury cars covered 62% market share in Europe. Thus, growing demand of luxury cars is expected to drive the adoption of automotive seats across the globe.
On the basis of segmentation, the Automotive Seats market is segmented into technology, trim material, components, vehicle type, electric & hybrid vehicle and type. Technology segment is further divided into heated seats, heated & powered seats, massage seats, memory seats, powered seats, standard seats and ventilated seats, trim material is segmented into fabric, genuine leather and synthetic leather. Components segment is further divided into Armrest, Pneumatic System, Seat Belt, Seat Frame and Structure, Seat Headers, Seat Height Adjuster, Seat Recliners, and Seat Track. Vehicle type segment comprised of Passenger Car, Light Commercial Vehicles, Heavy Trucks and Buses, additionally electric and hybrid vehicle segment is divided into Battery Electric Vehicles, Hybrid Electric Vehicle and Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle and type segment includes Bucket Seat and Split Bench.
The regional analysis of Global Automotive Seats Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific is the dominating region across the world in terms of market share region over the forecast period 2018-2025. Owing to the countries such as China, Japan, and India.
The leading market players mainly include-
-
Adient
• Lear Corporation
• Faurecia
• Toyota Boshoku
• Magna International
• TS Tech
• Aisin Seiki
• NHK Spring
• Tachi-S
• Gentherm
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Technology:
Heated Seats
Heated & Powered Seats
Massage Seats
Memory Seats
Powered Seats
Standard Seats
Ventilated Seats
By Trim Material:
Fabric
Genuine Leather
Synthetic Leather
By Components:
Armrest
Pneumatic System
Seat Belt
Seat Frame and Structure
Seat Headrest
Seat Height Adjuster
Seat Recliners
Seat Track
By Vehicle Type:
Passenger Car
Light Commercial Vehicles
Heavy Trucks
Buses
By Electric & Hybrid Vehicle:
Battery Electric Vehicles
Hybrid Electric Vehicle
Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle
By Type:
Bucket Seat
Split Bench
By Regions:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2015, 2016
Base year – 2017
Forecast period – 2018 to 2025
Target Audience of the Global Automotive Seats Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors
