Global Automotive Rental Market 2019 Size & Share, Growth, Trends, Analysis and Forecast to 2025

Automotive Rental is the leasing (or the use) of a motor vehicle for a fixed period of time at an agreed amount of money for the lease. It is commonly offered by dealers as an alternative to vehicle purchase but is widely used by businesses as a method of acquiring (or having the use of) vehicles for business, without the usually needed cash outlay. The key difference in a lease is that after the primary term (usually 2, 3 or 4 years) the vehicle has to either be returned to the leasing company or purchased for the residual value.

In 2018, the global Automotive Rental market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019–2025.

This report focuses on the global Automotive Rental status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Automotive Rental development in United States, Europe and China.

Get a Sample Copy of this [email protected] https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2898868

The key players covered in this study

Enterprise

Hertz

Avis Budget

ALD Automotive

Arval

Sixt

Europcar

Localiza

Unidas

CAR Inc.

Shouqi Group

Goldcar

Movida

Fox Rent A Car

eHi Car Services

U-Save

Yestock Car Rental

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Leisure Leasing

Business Leasing

Market segment by Application, split into

Airport

Off-Airport

Make an Inquiry before Buying this [email protected] https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/2898868

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Automotive Rental status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Automotive Rental development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Automotive Rental are as follows:

History Year: 2014–2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Get More Information about this [email protected] https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-automotive-rental-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025