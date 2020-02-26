Global Automotive Rear View Mirror Market 2017 – 2022: Gentex Corporation, Murakami, Ficosa, Samvardhana Motherson, Magna International, Honda Lock Manufacturing, Ichikoh Industries Ltd.

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Automotive Rear View Mirror Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2017 – 2022” to its huge collection of research reports. An insight on the important factors and trends influencing the market.

Global Automotive Rear View Mirror Market: Overview

This report on the global automotive rear view mirror market aspires to serve as a credible business tool for targeted audiences such as the manufacturers of automotive rear-view mirror, automotive component suppliers, automotive original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), industry associations and other driver assistance systems manufacturers, and the end users of the automotive industry. The report provides in-depth assessment of every driver or restraint, catches the latest trends, segments it to represent the lucrativeness of smaller aspects, evaluates the potential of the market in various regions, and profiles some of the major companies in order to represent the competitive landscape.

Global Automotive Rear View Mirror Market: Research Methodology

This research, done by a combination of experienced market research analysts, is a summation of primary and secondary research, conducted specifically to understand and arrive at trends before using them to forecast the expected revenue of the global automotive rear view mirror market. A major chunk of our research efforts depended on information collected from in-depth interviews and discussions with a number of experts of the industry as well as opinion leaders. On the other hand, the secondary research for the development of this report included study of company websites, press releases, annual reports, investor presentations, various international and national databases. The logic behind the secondary research was for the report to provide qualitative and quantitative estimated market size in terms of US$ Mn for each product, feature, and vehicle type. In addition to that, the report provides estimated market size in terms of US$ Mn for various geographic regions for the period 2017 to 2022, considering the macro and micro environmental factors. To evaluate the revenue generated from each product, the report has considered their launch date in the market, customer acceptance, price of the product, volume sales, trends in industry, and adoption rate across all the geographies.

Global Automotive Rear View Mirror Market: Segmentations

Based on product-wise, the global automotive rear view mirror market has been segmented into flat mirror, aspheric or wide angle mirror, convex mirror, two piece spotter mirror, and two piece tow mirror. Based on feature type, the automotive rear view mirror market has been bifurcated into heated, power adjusted, manual adjusted, auto dimming or electrochromatic, cross path detection, signal, and blind spot detection. On the basis of position, the market for automotive rear view mirror market has been categorized into side, dashboard, windshield, and interior roof. Vehicle type classification has been done according to compact passenger cars, premium passenger cars, mid-sized passenger cars, luxury passenger cars, light commercial vehicles, and heavy commercial vehicles.

Global Automotive Rear View Mirror Market: Regional Outlook

The report evaluates the potential of the automotive rear view mirror market in the regions of North America (The U.S., Canada), Europe (the U.K., Germany, France, Spain, Italy, and Nordic), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, and Mexico), Asia Pacific except Japan (India, China, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, and Australia), and The Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC countries, Israel, and Nigeria). The size of the market and its forecasted valuations for each of these regions as well as the mentioned countries have been given for the period from 2017 to 2022, along with their independent CAGRs for the forecast period from 2017 to 2022, considering 2016 as the base year. The research study also covers the competitive scenario in these regions.

Global Automotive Rear View Mirror Market: Competitive Landscape

Some of the key companies holding a position of strength in the global automotive rear view mirror market are: Gentex Corporation, Murakami, Ficosa, Samvardhana Motherson, Magna International, Honda Lock Manufacturing, Ichikoh Industries Ltd., FLABEG, SL Corporation, Sakae Riken Kogyo Co., Ltd., Flabeg Automotive Holding GmbH, Valeo SA, Lumax Automotive Systems Ltd, Burco Inc., Continental AG, and Tokai Rika.

