Global Automotive PCB Market to Witness a Pronounce Growth During 2025

In terms of market share of major automotive PCB suppliers, Jingpeng leads in this field and is the world’s largest supplier, with a production share of more than 10% in the global market in 2018.

Global Automotive PCB market size will reach 9247.5 million US$ by 2025, from 5514.7 million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019-2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Automotive PCB.

This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

This report focuses on the Automotive PCB in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Jingpeng

TTM

CMK

Meiko

KCE

Jiantao

Jianding

AT&S

Qisheng

Yidun

WUSPRINTED CIRCUIT CO., LTD

KINWANG

Schweizer

Sheng Hong

BPMIN ELECTRONIC

Aoshikang

Market Segment by Type, covers

Single Layer Rigid PCB

Double and Multilayer Rigid PCB

Flexible PCB

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Safety System

Power System

Vehicle Electronic

Other

