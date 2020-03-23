Global Automotive Logistics Market 2019 | World Market Analysis 2026 | Market Leaders – Ryder System, Inc.; BLG LOGISTICS GROUP AG & Co. KG; DB Schenker; YUSEN LOGISTICS CO, LTD.; SEKO

Market Analysis: Global Automotive Logistics Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 283.48 billion in 2018, growing to a projected value of USD 512.01 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 7.67% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the growth of vehicle production and demand globally which has resulted in growth of demand for logistical services.
Market Definition: Global Automotive Logistics Market
Automotive logistics can be defined as a category of logistics service that is used for deliverance and value-addition services in the supply chain of vehicle production. This category handles the distribution, warehousing and transportation of automotive components, and also the entire finished automotive vehicle itself, through different transportation methods such as roadways, air transportation, marine transportation or through railroad tracks.
Few of the major competitors currently working in the market are Ryder System, Inc.; BLG LOGISTICS GROUP AG & Co. KG; DB Schenker; YUSEN LOGISTICS CO, LTD.; SEKO; DHL International GmbH.; GEFCO; Hitachi Transport System, Ltd.; KUEHNE + NAGEL; Neovia Logistics Services, LLC.; Kintetsu World Express, Inc.; SCHNELLECKE GROUP AG & CO. KG; Penske; DACHSER SE; DSV; CEVA Logistics; Expeditors International of Washington, Inc.; XPO Logistics, Inc.; PANALPINA WORLD TRANSPORT (HOLDING) LTD. and Imperial Holdings Ltd.
Focal point of the report
- To gain insights of the Changing market dynamics of the industry
- Major players and brands
- Historical and current size and projection up to 2025.
- It provides five-year forecast assessed on the basis of how the market is predicted to grow
- Strategies of key players and product offerings
Segmentation: Global Automotive Logistics Market
By Activity
-
- Transportation
- Warehousing
By Logistics Service
-
- Aftermarket
- Outbound
- Inbound
- Reverse
By Transport
-
- Airways
- Roadways
- Maritime
- Railways
By Distribution
-
- International
- Domestic
By Geography
-
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
South America
-
-
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
-
Europe
-
-
- Germany
- United Kingdom
- Italy
- France
- Spain
- Russia
- Turkey
- Belgium
- Netherlands
- Switzerland
- Rest of Europe
-
Asia-Pacific
-
-
- Japan
- China
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- Singapore
- Thailand
- Malaysia
- Indonesia
- Philippines
- Rest of Asia Pacific
-
Middle East & Africa
-
-
- South Africa
- Egypt
- Saudi Arabia
- United Arab Emirates
- Israel
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
-
Key Insights in the report:
- Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints
- Key market players involved in this industry
- Detailed analysis of the market segmentation
- Competitive analysis of the key players involved
Report potential
- Recent industry trends and developments
- Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios of the top players in the Global Automotive Logistics Market
- Market share and size of all the foremost industry players
Competitive Analysis: Global Automotive Logistics Market
Global automotive logistics market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of automotive logistics market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.
