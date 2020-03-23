Global Automotive Logistics Market 2019 | World Market Analysis 2026 | Market Leaders – Ryder System, Inc.; BLG LOGISTICS GROUP AG & Co. KG; DB Schenker; YUSEN LOGISTICS CO, LTD.; SEKO

Market Analysis: Global Automotive Logistics Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 283.48 billion in 2018, growing to a projected value of USD 512.01 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 7.67% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the growth of vehicle production and demand globally which has resulted in growth of demand for logistical services.

Market Definition: Global Automotive Logistics Market

Automotive logistics can be defined as a category of logistics service that is used for deliverance and value-addition services in the supply chain of vehicle production. This category handles the distribution, warehousing and transportation of automotive components, and also the entire finished automotive vehicle itself, through different transportation methods such as roadways, air transportation, marine transportation or through railroad tracks.

Prominent participants:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the market are Ryder System, Inc.; BLG LOGISTICS GROUP AG & Co. KG; DB Schenker; YUSEN LOGISTICS CO, LTD.; SEKO; DHL International GmbH.; GEFCO; Hitachi Transport System, Ltd.; KUEHNE + NAGEL; Neovia Logistics Services, LLC.; Kintetsu World Express, Inc.; SCHNELLECKE GROUP AG & CO. KG; Penske; DACHSER SE; DSV; CEVA Logistics; Expeditors International of Washington, Inc.; XPO Logistics, Inc.; PANALPINA WORLD TRANSPORT (HOLDING) LTD. and Imperial Holdings Ltd.

Segmentation: Global Automotive Logistics Market

By Activity

Transportation Warehousing



By Logistics Service

Aftermarket Outbound Inbound Reverse



By Transport

Airways Roadways Maritime Railways



By Distribution

International Domestic



By Geography

North America US Canada Mexico



South America

Brazil Argentina Rest of South America



Europe

Germany United Kingdom Italy France Spain Russia Turkey Belgium Netherlands Switzerland Rest of Europe



Asia-Pacific

Japan China South Korea India Australia Singapore Thailand Malaysia Indonesia Philippines Rest of Asia Pacific



Middle East & Africa

South Africa Egypt Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Israel Rest of Middle East & Africa



Competitive Analysis: Global Automotive Logistics Market

Global automotive logistics market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of automotive logistics market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

