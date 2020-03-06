Global Automotive IoT Market by Trends, Companies, Driver, Segmentation, Forecast to 2024

Analytical Research Cognizance has announced “Automotive IoT Market” report to its Data. This Report will help the reader with Better Understanding and Decision Making.

Scope of the Report:

The global Automotive IoT market is valued at million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of between 2019 and 2024.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Automotive IoT.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.

This report studies the Automotive IoT market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Automotive IoT market by product type and applications/end industries.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

Google (US)

Apple (US)

OnStar (US)

Cisco Systems (US)

Microsoft (US)

Intel Corporation (US)

IBM Corporation (US)

Robert Bosch (Germany)

AutoNavi (China)

NAVINFO (China)

QiMing Information Technology (China)

Anhui Wantong Technology (China)

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Hardware

Software

Services

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Navigation

Telematics

Infotainment

Other

Major Point of TOC:

Chapter One: Automotive IoT Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Automotive IoT Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Automotive IoT Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Automotive IoT Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Automotive IoT Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Automotive IoT Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Automotive IoT Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Automotive IoT by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Automotive IoT Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Automotive IoT Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Automotive IoT Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)

