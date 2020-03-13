Global Automotive Ignition Device Market Forecast, Research Findings and Conclusion 2018-2025

Global Automotive Ignition Device market size will reach million US$ by 2025, from million US$ in 2017, at a CAGR of during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018-2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Automotive Ignition Device.

This industry study presents the global Automotive Ignition Device market size, historical breakdown data (2013-2018) and forecast (2018-2025). The Automotive Ignition Device production, revenue and market share by manufacturers, key regions and type;

The consumption of Automotive Ignition Device in volume terms are also provided for major countries (or regions), and for each application and product at the global level. Market share, growth rate, and competitive factors are also evaluated for market leaders BorgWarner, Delphi Automotive, etc.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

BorgWarner

Delphi Automotive

Denso

Federal-Mogul

Robert Bosch

CEP Technologies

Diamond Electric

E3 Spark Plugs

Enerpulse Technologies

Fairchild Semiconductor

HELLA KGaA Hueck

Hitachi Automotive Systems Americas

MSD Spark Plugs

NGK Spark Plug

Standard Motor Products

Stitt Spark Plug

Valeo

Visteon

Wing Automobile Products

Zhuzhou Torch Spark Plug

Automotive Ignition Device Breakdown Data by Type

Ignition Switches

Spark Plugs (gasoline engines)

Glow Plugs (diesel engines)

Ignition Coils

Ignition Control Modules

Crankshaft Sensors

Camshaft Position Sensors

Automotive Ignition Device Breakdown Data by Application

Commercial Vehicle

Light Vehicle

Heavy Vehicle

Others

Automotive Ignition Device Production by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Other Regions

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Automotive Ignition Device Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Automotive Ignition Device Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Ignition Switches

1.4.3 Spark Plugs (gasoline engines)

1.4.4 Glow Plugs (diesel engines)

1.4.5 Ignition Coils

1.4.6 Ignition Control Modules

1.4.7 Crankshaft Sensors

1.4.8 Camshaft Position Sensors

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Automotive Ignition Device Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Commercial Vehicle

1.5.3 Light Vehicle

1.5.4 Heavy Vehicle

1.5.5 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Automotive Ignition Device Market Size

2.1.1 Global Automotive Ignition Device Revenue 2013-2025

2.1.2 Global Automotive Ignition Device Production 2013-2025

2.2 Automotive Ignition Device Growth Rate (CAGR) 2018-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Key Automotive Ignition Device Manufacturers

2.3.2.1 Automotive Ignition Device Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

2.3.2.2 Manufacturers Automotive Ignition Device Product Offered

2.3.2.3 Date of Manufacturers Enter into Automotive Ignition Device Market

2.4 Key Trends for Automotive Ignition Device Markets & Products

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Automotive Ignition Device Production by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Automotive Ignition Device Production by Manufacturers

3.1.2 Automotive Ignition Device Production Market Share by Manufacturers

3.2 Automotive Ignition Device Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Automotive Ignition Device Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.2.2 Automotive Ignition Device Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.3 Automotive Ignition Device Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Continued….

