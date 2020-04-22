Global Automotive Gesture Recognition Systems Market Capacity, Production, Revenue Forecast 2018-2025

Global Automotive Gesture Recognition Systems market size will reach million US$ by 2025, from million US$ in 2017, at a CAGR of during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018-2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Automotive Gesture Recognition Systems.
This industry study presents the global Automotive Gesture Recognition Systems market size, historical breakdown data (2013-2018) and forecast (2018-2025). The Automotive Gesture Recognition Systems production, revenue and market share by manufacturers, key regions and type;
The consumption of Automotive Gesture Recognition Systems in volume terms are also provided for major countries (or regions), and for each application and product at the global level. Market share, growth rate, and competitive factors are also evaluated for market leaders Continenta, Synaptics Incorporated, etc.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
Continenta
Synaptics Incorporated
Visteon
Harman
Qualcomm
NXP Semiconductors
Eyesight Technologies
Softkinetic
Omek Interactive
Cognitec System
Automotive Gesture Recognition Systems Breakdown Data by Type
Touch Based System
Touchless System
Automotive Gesture Recognition Systems Breakdown Data by Application
Multimedia/infotainment/navigation
Lighting systems
Others
Automotive Gesture Recognition Systems Production by Region
United States
Europe
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Other Regions
Automotive Gesture Recognition Systems Consumption by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Rest of Europe
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
