Global Automotive Gesture Recognition Systems Market Capacity, Production, Revenue Forecast 2018-2025

Global Automotive Gesture Recognition Systems market size will reach million US$ by 2025, from million US$ in 2017, at a CAGR of during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018-2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Automotive Gesture Recognition Systems.

This industry study presents the global Automotive Gesture Recognition Systems market size, historical breakdown data (2013-2018) and forecast (2018-2025). The Automotive Gesture Recognition Systems production, revenue and market share by manufacturers, key regions and type;

The consumption of Automotive Gesture Recognition Systems in volume terms are also provided for major countries (or regions), and for each application and product at the global level. Market share, growth rate, and competitive factors are also evaluated for market leaders Continenta, Synaptics Incorporated, etc.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Continenta

Synaptics Incorporated

Visteon

Harman

Qualcomm

NXP Semiconductors

Eyesight Technologies

Softkinetic

Omek Interactive

Cognitec System

Automotive Gesture Recognition Systems Breakdown Data by Type

Touch Based System

Touchless System

Automotive Gesture Recognition Systems Breakdown Data by Application

Multimedia/infotainment/navigation

Lighting systems

Others

Automotive Gesture Recognition Systems Production by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Other Regions

Automotive Gesture Recognition Systems Consumption by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Automotive Gesture Recognition Systems Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Automotive Gesture Recognition Systems Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Touch Based System

1.4.3 Touchless System

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Automotive Gesture Recognition Systems Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Multimedia/infotainment/navigation

1.5.3 Lighting systems

1.5.4 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Automotive Gesture Recognition Systems Market Size

2.1.1 Global Automotive Gesture Recognition Systems Revenue 2013-2025

2.1.2 Global Automotive Gesture Recognition Systems Production 2013-2025

2.2 Automotive Gesture Recognition Systems Growth Rate (CAGR) 2018-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Key Automotive Gesture Recognition Systems Manufacturers

2.3.2.1 Automotive Gesture Recognition Systems Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

2.3.2.2 Manufacturers Automotive Gesture Recognition Systems Product Offered

2.3.2.3 Date of Manufacturers Enter into Automotive Gesture Recognition Systems Market

2.4 Key Trends for Automotive Gesture Recognition Systems Markets & Products

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Automotive Gesture Recognition Systems Production by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Automotive Gesture Recognition Systems Production by Manufacturers

3.1.2 Automotive Gesture Recognition Systems Production Market Share by Manufacturers

3.2 Automotive Gesture Recognition Systems Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Automotive Gesture Recognition Systems Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.2.2 Automotive Gesture Recognition Systems Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.3 Automotive Gesture Recognition Systems Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Continued…

