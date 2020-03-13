Global Automotive Fuel Filter Market Research Report: Forecast to 2023

Reportocean.com “Global Automotive Fuel Filter Market” research report has been added to its Research Database.

A fuel filter is a component present inside the fuel line of a vehicle which prevents dust, rust particles or any other type of contaminants from entering the engines combustion chamber. Fuel filters are normally made of cartridges that contain filter paper. They require maintenance at regular intervals in order to ensure efficiency of vehicles. The automotive fuel filter market has been witnessing high demand due to stringent regulatory requirements.

The automotive industry has witnessed major technical developments in terms of design complexity of components to gain enhanced efficiency. Automotive engines have become very sophisticated and have relatively low tolerance for low and irregular quality of fuel. Such developments and limited performance of the conventional filters, drive the automotive fuel filter market. Fuel efficiency has been one of the focus areas of major automotive manufacturers, which calls for more extensive research & development targeted at enhancing individual component capabilities. The increased use of high-end filter media to enhance vehicles fuel efficiency and manufacturers focusing on the development of lightweight components for automobiles are also set to increase the demand for fuel filters and drive their market.

For study, global automotive fuel filter market has been segmented based on fuel type, filter material, sales channel, vehicle type, and region. On the basis of fuel type, the market has been segmented into gasoline, diesel. Diesel segment held the largest market size in 2017 due to growing sales of diesel vehicles and increase in transportation activities. On the basis of filter material, the market is segmented into cellulose, synthetic and others. Cellulose segment held the largest share of the market in 2017 due to its high filtration efficiency. Also, cellulose has high holding capacity and longer service life. On the basis of sales channel, the market is segmented into OEM and Aftermarket. Aftermarket held the larger market share due to the increase in demand for annual passenger travel that increases the demand for Aftermarket . On the basis of vehicle type, the market is segmented into passenger car, light commercial vehicle, and heavy commercial vehicle. Passenger car segment dominates the market due to an increase in population with high purchasing power. Such increase in use within passenger cars raises the global demand of fuel filters in the automotive industry. Based on regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the world.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Introduction

2.1 Definition

2.2 Scope of the Study

2.3 List of Assumptions

2.4 Market Structure

3 Research Methodology

3.1 Research Process

3.2 Primary Research

3.3 Secondary Research

3.4 Market Size Estimation

3.5 Forecast Model

4 Market Dynamics

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Drivers

4.2.1 Stringent regulatory norms

4.2.2 Increased penetration of major fuel filter manufacturers in aftermarket

4.2.3 Rapid technological developments

4.2.4 Drivers Impact Analysis

4.3 Restraints

4.3.1 Emission regulations impacting fuel filter design

4.3.2 Increased sales of electric vehicles restraining fuel filter use

4.3.3 Restraints Impact Analysis

4.4 Opportunity

4.4.1 Increased investment in fuel filter development technologies

4.5 Trends

4.5.1 Trends: Fuel Filter Components

5 Market Factor Analysis

5.1 Value Chain Analysis

5.1.1 Raw Material Supply

5.1.2 Manufacturing

5.1.3 Distribution

5.1.4 End-Use

5.2 Porter’s 5 Forces Analysis

5.2.1 Threat of New Entrants

5.2.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.2.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.2.4 Threat of Substitutes

5.2.5 Rivalry

Continued..

