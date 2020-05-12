Global Automotive Fasteners Market To Make Great Impact In Near Future By 2025

ResearchMoz presents professional and in-depth study of “Global Automotive Fasteners Market Insights, Forecast to 2025”.
A variety of nuts, studs, rivets, and other fastening components are extensively used in assembling and disassembling of automotive. Advances in fastener systems used in automotive in new vehicles and retrofitting have aided in the steady evolution of the automotive fasteners market. In this intensely competitive market, key companies exert their strength based on advanced technology and numerous patents they hold. The global automotive fasteners market is projected to clock a CAGR of 2.6% during 2019–2025. The fasteners market for automotive applications has also been increasingly fueled by the advent of technologically-advanced automated feeding equipment, especially in regions with marked presence of big automaker. The trend can also change the status quo in the coming years.
Automotive fasteners are a collection of products that are used in automotive and vehicle assembly. They are usually designed for specific models of vehicles.
Market competition is intense, the market concentration is relatively low, Wrth, ITW, Stanley, Araymond, Nedschroef, KAMAX, Fontana Gruppo, etc. are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers; have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry.
Global Automotive Fasteners market size will reach 25000 million US$ by 2025, from 20800 million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of 2.6% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019-2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Automotive Fasteners.
This industry study presents the global Automotive Fasteners market size, historical breakdown data (2014-2019) and forecast (2019-2025). The Automotive Fasteners production, revenue and market share by manufacturers, key regions and type;
The consumption of Automotive Fasteners in volume terms are also provided for major countries (or regions), and for each application and product at the global level. Market share, growth rate, and competitive factors are also evaluated for market leaders Wrth, ITW, etc.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
Wrth
ITW
Stanley
Araymond
KAMAX
ShanghaiPMC(Nedschroef)
Aoyama Seisakusho
Meidoh
Fontana
AgratiGroup
LISI
Nifco
Topura
Meira
Bllhoff
Norma Group
Bulten
Precision Castparts
Chunyu
Boltun
Samjin
Sundram Fasteners
SFS Group
STL
Keller & Kalmbach
Piolax
EJOT Group
GEM-YEAR
RUIBIAO
Shenzhen AERO
Dongfeng Auto
Chongqing Standard
Automotive Fasteners Breakdown Data by Type
Threaded Fasteners
Non-threaded Fasteners
Automotive Fasteners Breakdown Data by Application
Automotive OEM
Automotive Aftermarket
Automotive Fasteners Production by Region
United States
Europe
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Other Regions
Automotive Fasteners Consumption by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Rest of Europe
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
The study objectives are:
To analyze and research the global Automotive Fasteners status and future forecastinvolving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.
To present the key Automotive Fasteners manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To segment the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.
To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.
To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (K MT). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Automotive Fasteners market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.
