Global Automotive Energy Harvesting and Regeneration Market Exploring Future Growth and Trends by 2017-2025

Recovering energy from the automotive systems is playing an increasingly important role in the development of next generation vehicles. This energy harvesting is being achieved in various different ways and is coupled with different types of power management and storage technologies. The global automotive energy harvesting and regeneration market has been segmented on the basis of heat recovery system type and vehicle type. The market has been further segmented by geography broadly into five major regions, namely: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and Latin America.

Global Automotive Energy Harvesting and Regeneration Market: Competitive Landscape

Some of the major players operating in the global automotive energy harvesting and regeneration market include: Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany), Continental AG (Germany), Delphi Automotive PLC (U.K.), Denso Corporation (Japan) and Tenneco Inc. (U.S.), Faurecia SA (France), Gentherm Incorporated (U.S.), ZF Group (Germany), Ricardo PLC (U.K.) and Torotrak PLC (U.K.) among others.

The global automotive energy harvesting and regeneration market has been segmented into:

Automotive Energy Harvesting and Regeneration Market, by Heat Recovery System Type

Regenerative Braking System

Turbocharger

Exhaust Gas Recirculation System

Automotive Energy Harvesting and Regeneration Market, by Vehicle Type

Hybrid Electric Vehicle

Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle

Battery Electric Vehicle

Automotive Energy Harvesting and Regeneration Market, by Geography: The market is broadly segmented on the basis of geography into:

– North America

– Europe

– Asia Pacific

– Middle East and Africa

– Latin America

