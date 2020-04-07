Global Automotive Electronics Control Unit Management (ECU/ECM) Market to Exhibit 6.3% CAGR 2014-2020 owing to Rise in Number of Autonomous Cars

A recent market research report published by Transparency Market Research states that the global automotive electronics control unit management market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 6.3% during the period between 2014 and 2020. The report, titled “Automotive Electronics Control Unit Management (ECU/ECM) Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2014 – 2020,” projects the global automotive electronics control unit management market to stand at a valuation of US$43.72 bn by 2020. The overall market was worth US$28.6 bn in 2013.

Automotive electronics control units are widely used across various automobile segments such as commercial vehicles, utility vehicles, and passenger cars. Automotive electronics control unit management is implemented for the operation of various technologies including engine management, transmission control, body control, airbag restraint, and other systems. The ever-growing demand for automotive electronics control unit management from the emerging economies in Asia Pacific has fuelled the growth of the global automotive electronics control unit management market.

The report states that the growing demand for automotive embedded systems and the growing inclination toward a luxurious lifestyle have propelled the growth of the global automotive electronics control unit management market. However, the complexity of the system, coupled with cost pressures might play spoilsport in the growth of the market. The overall market has a huge opportunity to grow with the rise in the number of autonomous cars.

Get PDF Sample for this Research Report @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=2067

In terms of technology, the report segments the global automotive electronics control unit management market into the following systems: Engine management, transmission control, climate control, anti-lock braking, airbag restraint, power steering, and body control. Power steering dominates the market as the leading technology.

On the basis of application, the report categorizes the global automotive electronics control unit management market into passenger cars, utility vehicles, and commercial vehicles. Passenger cars dominate the market, followed by commercial and utility vehicles.

The report studies the global automotive electronics control unit management market across four key regions: Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World. Presently, Europe leads the overall market owing to the established base of the automotive industry in the U.K. and Central Europe. The implementation of strict compliance laws to ensure convenient and safe driving has propelled the growth of the market in Europe. However, during the forecast period, Asia Pacific is anticipated to register strong growth with the automotive industry focusing on building manufacturing facilities in the region.

Download Report TOC for in-depth analysis @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/report-toc/2067

Describing the competitive landscape, the report profiles some of the key players in the global automotive electronics control unit management market such as Denso Corporation, Continental AG, Robert Bosch, Delphi Automotive Plc, General Motors Company, Lear Corporation Hyundai Mobis Co. Ltd., Alps Electric Co. Ltd., Panasonic Corporation, and Hitachi Automotive Systems Ltd. The report also offers insightful details about the market players including their company overview, business strategies, financial overview, and recent developments.