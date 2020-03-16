Global Automotive Driver State Monitoring Systems Market Forecast till 2023

Reportocean.com “Global Automotive Driver State Monitoring Systems Market” research report has been added to its Research Database.

Global Automotive Driver State Monitoring Systems Market by Technology (Heart Rate Monitoring, Facial Recognition and Others), Component (Sensors, Camera, Crash Resistant Steel Cabins), by Vehicle Type (Passenger & Commercial Vehicle)- Forecast till 2023

Market Scenario

The driver monitoring systems refers to the frameworks that gather recognizable data regarding the driver for surveying the ability of the driver to perform the driving task in a safe manner. The systems are earning more significance because of the requirement for understanding and changing in accordance with the driving conditions. The driver state monitoring systems are significantly crafted for a single purpose application, for example, drowsiness or distraction detection systems. The Global Automotive Driver State Monitoring Systems Market is expanding at a CAGR of 10.04% during the forecast period 2017-2023.

The automotive driver state monitoring systems market is exceptionally competitive with every other player performing to gain better market shares. The intense level of competition, fast advances in innovation, changes in government approaches, along with stringent environmental regulations are the major factors that stand up to the market development. The vendors are competing in terms of the cost, product quality, and aftermarket service. It is significant for the vendors to give cost-productive and high-quality driver state monitoring systems, to endure and prevail in the competitive market scenario.

Market Segmentation

The Global Automotive Driver State Monitoring Systems Market is segmented on the basis of its technology, component, vehicle type, and geographical demand. Based on its technology, the market is classified into blink monitoring, heart rate monitoring, facial expression/head movement monitoring, lane departure and steering angle sensor warning, pre-collision system. Based on its component, it is classified as camera, sensors, cabins, crash resistant steel cabins and others. Again, on the basis of its vehicle type, the market is segmented as commercial and passenger vehicle. Based on its geographical demand, the market is classified into global regions like Europe, the Americas, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa.

Key Players

The major industry players of the Automotive Driver State Monitoring Systems market include companies like Aptiv (U.K), Tobii Technology (Sweden), Continental AG (Germany), Visteon Corporation (U.S.), Aisin Seiki Corporation Limited (Japan), Ficosa International SA (Portugal), Caterpillar Inc. (U.S.), Harman International Industries Inc. (U.S.), Takata Corporation (Japan), Valeo (France), Robert Bosch (Germany), Seeing MACHINE (Australia), Xilinx (U.S.), Edge3 (U.S.), among others.

