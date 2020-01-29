Global Automotive Drive Shaft Market Reporting and Evaluation of Recent Industry Developments – Key Players are AAM – American Axle & Manufacturing, Dana Incorporated, Meritor, Nexteer Automotive, HYUNDAI WIA Machine Tool, NEAPCO, Bailey Morris Ltd, MPP

Using the Automotive Drive Shaft market report, the automotive industry’s data and realities can focus on continuing business operations along the right path. It also evaluates the market status of Porter, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors, and the Five Forces Analysis. Market research is one of the leading and fastest ways to gather business information in this fast-paced industry. This Automotive Drive Shaft market research report from PQR provides state-of – the-art information on the market as well as holistic market views. In addition, this Automotive Drive Shaft market report also shows the company profile, product specifications, capacity, production value, and market shares for each company over the forecast period. These insights will focus on actionable ideas, improved decision-making and improved business strategies. Such a market research report from Automotive Drive Shaft serves as a real backbone for any business on the market that seeks to thrive.

Global Automotive Drive Shaft Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 5.84 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 10.20 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 7.23% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Increase in the heavy commercial vehicle is the major factor for the growth of this market.

Key Developments in the Market: Global Automotive Drive Shaft Market

In September 2017, Dana launched lightweight driveshaft for heavy- duty commercial vehicles- SPL 250 Lite driveshaft. This new product is 25 pounds lighter than other competitive drive shafts and its torque rating is 18,439 lb. The lower numeric axle ratios will support engine downspeeding and will improve fuel efficiency

In November 2016, Yukon Gear & Axle launched drive shaft for the jeep and off- road vehicle. This driver shaft is made from latest technologies for higher strength and longer life.

Competitive Analysis: Global Automotive Drive Shaft Market

Global automotive drive shaft market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of automotive drive shaft market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Major Market Competitors/Players: Global Automotive Drive Shaft Market

AAM – American Axle & Manufacturing, Dana Incorporated, Meritor, Nexteer Automotive, The Timken Company, HYUNDAI WIA Machine Tool, NEAPCO, Bailey Morris Ltd, MPP, Wanxiang Qianchao Co., Ltd., Xuchang Yuandong Drive Shaft Co., Ltd., D& F Propshafts, Yamada Industry Co.,Ltd., Melrose Industries PLC., Advanced Composite Products & Technology, Inc.

Market Drivers: Global Automotive Drive Shaft Market

When is enclosed in a tube they requires less maintenance as compared to chain systems.

The drive system is less likely to get jammed.

Market Restraints: Global Automotive Drive Shaft Market

Replacing drive shaft can be very expensive which is restraining the market.

They are heavier in weight.

Market Segmentation: Global Automotive Drive Shaft Market

By Type

Propeller Shaft

Haft Shaft

By Industry

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle

By Geography

USA (North America, US, Canada, Mexico, South America, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Turkey, Belgium, Netherlands, Switzerland, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, South Korea, India, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa)

