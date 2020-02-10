Global Automotive Diesel Particulate Filter Market Research Report 2019

In this report, the Global Automotive Diesel Particulate Filter Market market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Automotive Diesel Particulate Filter Market market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Diesel particulate filters (DPF) are devices that physically capture diesel particulates to prevent their release to the atmosphere. Diesel particulate filter materials have been developed that show impressive filtration efficiencies, in excess of 90%, as well as good mechanical and thermal durability. Diesel particulate filters have become the most effective technology for the control of diesel particulate emissions—including particle mass and numbers—with high efficiencies.
The global Automotive Diesel Particulate Filter market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Automotive Diesel Particulate Filter volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Automotive Diesel Particulate Filter market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Tenneco
Delphi
Freudenberg Filtration
Denso
IBIDEN
Faurecia
Johnson Matthey
Dow Automotive
Weifu
Donaldson
SPMC
MANN+HUMMEL
EEC
NGK Insulators
Eberspacher
HUSS
Hug Engineering
Dinex
ESW Group
Eminox
Bosal
HJS Emission Technology
Pirelli
Huangdi
Sinocat Enviromental Technology
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Silicon Carbide (SiC) DPF
Cordierite DPF
Others
Segment by Application
Light CV
Truck
Buses
Off Highway
