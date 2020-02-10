Global Automotive Diagnostic Scan Tools Industry Report Projected $51.29 Billion by 2025 | A report by top competitors like DENSO, ACTIA Group, Bosch Automotive Service Solutions, LLC, Delphi Technologies and others

Global Automotive Diagnostic Scan Tools industry is turning the automotive industry consequently affecting the players and brands involved in the market.

The Automotive Diagnostic Scan Tools report comprises all the information required to outrival in the Automotive Diagnostic Scan Tools market. The report is a comprehensive study on the market conditions in the forecast period of 2019-2025. The report explains market definition, classifications, applications, and key trends as well as teaches the way market is changing and how will it change the effect in terms of sales, import, export, and revenue.

Market Analysis:

The Global Automotive Diagnostic Scan Tools Market is expected is expected to reach USD 51.97 billion by 2025 from USD 25.35 billion in 2017 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.0% in the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic year 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Download Sample PDF Report https://databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-automotive-diagnostic-scan-tools-market

Key Players:

DENSO Corporation

ACTIA Group

Bosch Automotive Service Solutions Inc.

Delphi Technologies

Hickok Inc.

Snapon Diagnostics Customer Service

SPX Corporation

Continental AG

Siemens AG

MBL Impex Pvt Ltd

Horiba

Autel Intelligent Technology Corp Ltd

Ampro Testing Machines

AVL List GmbH

DG Technologies

ETAS GmbH

KPIT Technologies Ltd

SGS SA

Fluke Corporation

Vogelsang & Benning

Vector Informatik India Pvt. Ltd

In, February, 2014, Magma Ceramics and catalysts merged with Morgan Advanced Materials in a move to create a larger and more effective combined business which will give access to wider technology base and growth prospects

Download TOC https://databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-automotive-diagnostic-scan-tools-market

Top Market Drivers & Restraint:

Vehicles in operation at an ever increasing pace by number.

Increase in the electrification of vehicles backed by an increasing number of service stations.

Implementation of new communication technology within the automobile industry.

Advanced technologies and its high costs in implementation.

Lack of skilled workforce to cater the advancement in the technology.

Segmentation:

Product Type

Diagnostic Equipment.

Diagnostic Software.

Vehicle Type

Passenger Vehicles.

Commercial Vehicles.

Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

Market Share:

The global automotive diagnostic scan tools market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of automotive diagnostic scan tools market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

In April 2018, Quartrix launched a new installation feature plug & track, easing the installation and flexibility of tools.

In April 2017 SiriusXM acquired Automatic, the manufacturer of Automatic pro & lite connected to car ports (OBD 2) accessories for USD 10 million, enabling the firm to expand and improve its services.

Speak to Author https://databridgemarketresearch.com/speak-to-analyst/?dbmr=global-automotive-diagnostic-scan-tools-market