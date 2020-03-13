Global Automotive Curtain Airbags Market Research Report – Forecast to 2023

Reportocean.com “Global Automotive Curtain Airbags Market” research report has been added to its Research Database.

Automotive curtain airbags are side airbags that protect the head of the occupant in case of an accident. They immediately activate at the door rail above the window as soon as a side impact crash occurs. When a crash occurs, such airbags work as cushion between the occupants and the windows. Various components such as airbag modules, crash sensors, diagnostic monitoring units, steering wheel connecting coil, and indicator lamps are part of airbags systems.

Get more information, Ask for Free Sample Copy of [email protected] https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=18861

The global automotive curtain airbags market is primarily driven by the extensive use of passive safety systems and stringent government regulations for passenger. Increase in need for effective curtain airbags is expected to add to the market growth.

The market has been segmented, on the basis of yarn type as nylon and polyester segments. Nylon curtain airbags segment had the largest market size in 2017, owing to the benefits of dirt repellency, self-cleaning in rain, and smoothness, which enhance the demand for nylon type curtain airbags in the vehicles. On the basis of application, the market has been segmented into torso curtain airbags, head curtain airbags, and combo curtain airbags, head curtain airbags segment being the dominating segment, in terms of market share in 2017.

The market has been segmented, based on sales channel, as OEM and aftermarket. OEM segment dominates the global automotive curtain airbags market in terms of both, value and volume due to growing level of passive safety and the rise in demand for factory fitted curtain airbags. On the basis of coating type, the market has been segmented into neoprene coated, silicone coating, non-coated, and others. Neoprene coated segment had been dominating due to the rise in demand for heat shield, chemically stable coating, and easy deployability. On the basis of vehicle type, the market has been segmented into hatchbacks & sedans, SUV & crossovers, premium vehicles, and commercial vehicles. Premium vehicles segment had been dominating the global market for automotive curtain airbags. The rise in the level of passive safety within premium vehicles will enhance the demand for curtain airbags in premium vehicles during the forecast period. Based on regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the world.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Introduction

2.1 Definition

2.2 Scope of the Study

2.3 List of Assumptions

2.4 Market Structure

3 Research Methodology

3.1 Research Process

3.2 Primary Research

3.3 Secondary Research

3.4 Market Size Estimation

3.5 Forecast Model

4 Market Dynamics

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Drivers

4.2.1 Extensive Use of Passive Safety Systems

4.2.2 Effectiveness of Curtain Airbags in Case of Rollover Accidents

4.2.3 OEMs Looking to Gain a Competitive Edge in Business

4.2.4 Stringent Government Regulations for Passenger Safety

4.2.5 Drivers Impact Analysis

4.3 Restraints

4.3.1 High Replacement Cost

4.3.2 Fluctuating Component Prices

4.3.3 Restraints Impact Analysis

4.4 Opportunity

4.4.1 Low Penetration of Curtain Airbags in the Emerging Regions

5 Market Factor Analysis

5.1 Value Chain Analysis

5.1.1 Component Supply

5.1.2 Manufacture

5.1.3 Distribution

5.1.4 End-use

5.2 Porter’s 5 Forces Analysis

5.2.1 Threat of New Entrants

5.2.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.2.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.2.4 Threat of Substitute

5.2.5 Rivalry

5.3 Airbag Systems: Emerging Technologies

5.4 North America Regulatory Landscape for Airbags

5.5 Outlook for Airbag Systems for Autonomous Vehicles

Continued..

Make an enquiry about this [email protected] https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=18861

Note: The study forecast period can be customized as per the request.

About us:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believe in providing the quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom-line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports. We will help you in finding the upcoming trends that will entitle you as a leader in the industry. We are here to work with you on your objective which will create an immense opportunity for your organization.

Contact us:

Company Name: Report Ocean

Address: Classic Tower, Rajnagar Extension, Ghaziabad, 201017 – India

Contact: +1 888 212 3539 (US) +91-9997112116 (Outside US)

Contact Name: Nishi Sharma

URL: www.reportocean.com

Email: [email protected]