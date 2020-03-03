Global Automotive Collision Avoidance System Market will Likely to Expand at a Steady CAGR of 16.1% by 2025

ResearchMoz include new market research report “Global Automotive Collision Avoidance System Market Research Report 2019” to its huge collection of research reports.

Collision avoidance system tracks the object of collision risk and accordingly prompts or initiates evasive action to avoid a collision. The rising installation of sensors technology in automotive vehicles such as ultrasonic sensors and infrared sensors, rising installation of autonomous emergency braking system to reduce collision, electronic stability control system to reduce danger of skidding and losing control are some of the major drivers which fuels the collision avoidance system market.

The global Automotive Collision Avoidance System market is valued at 3920 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 13000 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 16.1% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Automotive Collision Avoidance System volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Automotive Collision Avoidance System market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Alstom SA

Autoliv, Inc

Denso Corporation

General Electric Company

Hexagon AB

Honeywell International, Inc

Robert Bosch GmbH

Rockwell Collins, Inc

Siemens AG

Wabtec Corporation

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Radar

Lidar

Camera

Ultrasonic

Segment by Application

Car

Commercial Vehicle

Others

