Global Automotive Carpeting and Roofing Market Set to Grow at a Significant Rate Owing to Increasing Adoption By 2025

Global Automotive Carpeting and Roofing Market: Overview

Automotive carpeting and roofing materials are essential components of a vehicle. Automotive carpets along with floor mats are meant to protect the vehicle’s floor from salt corrosion, dirt and wear. The carpets are generally made of fabric whereas the floor mats are mostly made of rubber. In addition, the floor mats in vehicles come in variety of materials and shapes. The mats may have spikes, caps or grooves to capture water and dirt. Vehicle floor mats can also be made of synthetic rubber, thermoplastic, vinyl or textile materials. In automotive roofing, headliners and sunshades are the essential components.

Headliners and sunshades are mostly made up of fabric and foam among others. Headliners are composite materials, which are attached to the inside of the roof in automobiles. The composite materials in headliners bring in multiple functionalities such as stiffness and greater look to the interior of an automobile along with sound reduction capability in the passenger compartment of an automobile. Sunshades obstruct the sunlight penetrating inside the vehicle. Sunshades can be attached to the interior of windshield or on the interior of windows of the vehicle. Sunshades do not come generally as a standard option in most of the automobiles, therefore, it is an aftermarket product.

The global automotive carpeting and roofing market is consolidated with few medium and large companies. Entry into this market is not restricted as there is no monopoly of business and the market has huge scope and opportunity. However, setting up of manufacturing units for automotive carpeting and roofing require huge capital and resource, which is not feasible for most of the small and medium sized companies. Increasing private equity investments and merger and acquisitions of companies in the automotive sector has been of great influence to the automotive carpeting and roofing market.

Significant growth in the automotive sector coupled with economic reforms in major developing countries has been able to bolster the growth of this market. Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and Latin America are key markets for the future and are expected to provide huge opportunities to the global automotive carpeting and roofing manufacturers because of the growth in the automotive sector and increasing demand for passenger vehicles.

Global Automotive Carpeting and Roofing Market: Segmentation

The global automotive carpeting and roofing market is segmented on the basis of component, material, vehicle type and geography. Based on components the market is segmented into floor carpet, trunk Trim and headliners/ Sunshades. Floor Carpet held the largest market share in 2016. On the basis of material the market is segmented into fabric, rubber, polyvinyl chloride, foam and others. Foam held the largest market share in 2016. On the basis of vehicle type the market is segmented into passenger vehicles, light commercial vehicles, heavy commercial vehicles. Passenger vehicles has the highest market share in 2016.

By geography, the global infrared sensors market has been classified into five regions namely North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. In 2016 Asia Pacific has the highest market share followed by Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa and Latin America. Common applications are automotive leather materials, nano materials in automotive fabric materials and others. Asia Pacific is the largest market followed by Europe. In Asia Pacific China is the largest market followed by Japan and India. India has the highest growth rate in automotive carpeting and roofing market across the world.

Companies Mentioned in the Report

The major vendors in the global automotive carpeting and roofing market are IAC Group, Feltex Automotive, Low and Bonar, AGM Automotive, Inc., Lear Corporation, Faurecia, Autoneum Holding Ltd., Magna International, Inc., UGN, Inc. and DuPont among others.

The segments covered in the global automotive carpeting and roofing market are as follows:

By Component

– Floor Carpet

– Trunk Trim

– Headliners/Sunshades

By Material

– Fabric

– Rubber

– Polyvinyl Chloride

– Foam

– Others

By Vehicle Type

– Passenger Vehicles

– Light Commercial Vehicles

– Heavy Commercial Vehicles

By Geography

– North America

– U.S.

– Canada

– Mexico

– Europe

– Germany

– France

– U.K.

– Italy

– Rest of Europe

– Asia Pacific

– China

– India

– Japan

– Rest of Asia Pacific

– Middle East and Africa (MEA)

– Iran

– South Africa

– Rest of MEA

– Latin America

– Brazil

– Argentina

– Rest of Latin America

