Global Automotive Battery Market 2026 | Key Players-Okaya Power Pvt. Ltd., Luminous India, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Chaowel Power Holdings Limited.

Market Analysis:

Global Automotive Battery Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 55.87 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 103.18 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 7.97% in the forecast period of 2019-2026

Key Market Competitors:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the automotive battery market are-Johnson Controls, GS Yuasa International Ltd., Exide Technologies., East Penn Manufacturing Company, Camel Group Co, Fengfan Co.,Ltd., FIAMM, ENERSYS., Robert Bosch GmbH, MK Battery., Amara Raja Group, Hitachi, Ltd., SANYO Electric Co., Ltd, Okaya Power Pvt. Ltd., Luminous India, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Chaowel Power Holdings Limited.

Market Definition: Global Automotive Battery Market

Automotive batteries are batteries which supplies electric current to motor vehicle which are usually rechargeable in nature. Lithium- ion, Lead- Acid, Nickel, Sodium- ion are some of the automotive batteries types. They are usually is a 12-volt battery of six cells and is the heart of the car’s electrical system. Its main aim is to start the engine and then the power for electrical system is supplied by alternator.

Segmentation: Global Automotive Battery Market

By Battery Type (Lithium- ion, Lead- Acid, Nickel, Sodium- ion),

By Vehicle Type (Passenger Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle, Electric Vehicle),

By Engine Type (Internal combustion Engine, Electric Vehicles),

By Functions (Electric propulsion, Start, Lighting, Ignition),

By Sales Chanel (OEM, Aftermarket),

By Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)

Key Developments in the Market:

In October 2018, Amara Raja announced the launch of their new set up car battery plant. The capacity will reach 10.8 million units making it one of the largest facilities of its kind in India.

The company signed a technology collaboration agreement with long-time partner Johnson Controls to introduce advanced battery technologies to India enabling higher performance across Starting, Lighting and Ignition (SLI), Enhanced Flooded Batteries (EFB) and Absorbent Glass Mat (AGM) batteries.

Competitive Analysis: Global Automotive Battery Market

Global automotive battery market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of automotive battery market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

