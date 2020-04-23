Global Automotive Anti-Lock Braking System Market 2019-2026: Top Key players are Robert Bosch GmbH, Continental AG, Autoliv Inc, BorgWarner Inc, WABCO, DENSO CORPORATION, HYUNDAI MOBIS, Nissin Kogyo Co. Ltd and many more.

Market Definition: Automotive Anti-Lock Braking System Market

Global Automotive Anti-Lock Braking System Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 54.80 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 78.23 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 4.55% in the forecast period of 2019-2026.

Anti-lock braking system offers the driver safe braking mechanisms and help in steering and handling of the vehicle. These systems prevent the vehicles from slipping even on wet surfaces, and offer plenty of benefits such as reduced braking time and distance as well as reduction of tier wear and tear.

Key Market Competitors: Automotive Anti-Lock Braking System Market

Few of the major competitors are Robert Bosch GmbH, Continental AG, Autoliv Inc., ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Aptiv, BorgWarner Inc., WABCO, DENSO CORPORATION, HYUNDAI MOBIS, Nissin Kogyo Co. Ltd., Hitachi Automotive Systems Ltd., ADVICS CO.LTD., Mando Corp., AISIN SEIKI Co. Ltd., AKEBONO BRAKE INDUSTRY CO. LTD., Brembo, Federal-Mogul LLC, Knorr-Bremse.

The report gives the details about market trends, future prospects, market restraints, leading market drivers, several market segments, key developments, key players in the market, and competitor strategies. This market report puts light on various aspects of marketing research that range from important industry trends, market size, market share estimates, sales volume, emerging trends, product consumption, customer preferences, historic data along with future forecast and key player analysis. Under competitive analysis section, major key players existing in the market are mentioned along with various details such as company profiles, their market share analysis, and their different strategies which make them thrive in the market.

To generate finest market research report, marketing management must be aware of the minds of their target markets, their feelings, their preferences, their attitudes, convictions and value systems with a formalized and managerial approach. The report studies general market conditions, estimates client company’s market share and possible sales volume, figure out the probable market for a new product to be launched and discover the most appropriate method for the distribution of certain product. A data triangulation method is used for this purpose which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation.

Major Market Drivers & Restraints are as follows:

Increasing adoption of anti-lock braking systems in two wheelers will drive the market growth high significantly

Increase in global vehicle sales has directly affected the market of Automotive Anti-Lock Braking System as the authorities have regulated the inclusions of these systems in the vehicles as compulsory

High cost of maintenance and change in cost of raw materials will be one of the factors for restricted market growth

Presence of counterfeit parts and their low cost as compared to genuine manufacturers part is expected to restrict the market growth

Market Segmentation: Automotive Anti-Lock Braking System Market

By Sub-Systems:

Sensors

Electronic Control Unit

Hydraulic Unit

By Vehicle Type Two-Wheelers Commercial Vehicles Passenger Vehicles North America: US Canada Mexico South America: Brazil Argentina Rest of South America Europe: Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Turkey Belgium Netherlands Switzerland Rest of Europe Asia-Pacific: Japan China South Korea India Australia Singapore Thailand Malaysia Indonesia Philippines Rest of Asia Pacific



Company Analysis:

Global Automotive Anti-Lock Braking System Market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of Automotive Anti-Lock Braking System Market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

