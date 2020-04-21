Global Automotive Air Conditioner Device Market 2019: Segmented by Applications, End Users, Key Regions

Global Automotive Air Conditioner Device market size will reach million US$ by 2025, from million US$ in 2017, at a CAGR of during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018-2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Automotive Air Conditioner Device.

This industry study presents the global Automotive Air Conditioner Device market size, historical breakdown data (2013-2018) and forecast (2018-2025). The Automotive Air Conditioner Device production, revenue and market share by manufacturers, key regions and type;

The consumption of Automotive Air Conditioner Device in volume terms are also provided for major countries (or regions), and for each application and product at the global level. Market share, growth rate, and competitive factors are also evaluated for market leaders Behr GmbH & Co. KG, Denso Corp., etc.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Behr GmbH & Co. KG

Denso Corp.

Delphi Automotive plc

Halla Visteon Climate Control Corp.

Gentherm Inc.

Japan Climate Systems Corp.

Valeo Automotive Air Conditioning Hubei Co., Ltd.

Visteon Corp.

Automotive Air Conditioner Device Breakdown Data by Type

Dependant

Independent

Automotive Air Conditioner Device Breakdown Data by Application

Commercial Vehicle

Light Truck

Heavy Truck

Others

Automotive Air Conditioner Device Production by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Other Regions

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Automotive Air Conditioner Device Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Automotive Air Conditioner Device Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Dependant

1.4.3 Independent

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Automotive Air Conditioner Device Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Commercial Vehicle

1.5.3 Light Truck

1.5.4 Heavy Truck

1.5.5 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Automotive Air Conditioner Device Market Size

2.1.1 Global Automotive Air Conditioner Device Revenue 2013-2025

2.1.2 Global Automotive Air Conditioner Device Production 2013-2025

2.2 Automotive Air Conditioner Device Growth Rate (CAGR) 2018-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Key Automotive Air Conditioner Device Manufacturers

2.3.2.1 Automotive Air Conditioner Device Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

2.3.2.2 Manufacturers Automotive Air Conditioner Device Product Offered

2.3.2.3 Date of Manufacturers Enter into Automotive Air Conditioner Device Market

2.4 Key Trends for Automotive Air Conditioner Device Markets & Products

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Automotive Air Conditioner Device Production by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Automotive Air Conditioner Device Production by Manufacturers

3.1.2 Automotive Air Conditioner Device Production Market Share by Manufacturers

3.2 Automotive Air Conditioner Device Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Automotive Air Conditioner Device Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.2.2 Automotive Air Conditioner Device Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.3 Automotive Air Conditioner Device Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Continued…

