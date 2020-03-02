Global Automobile Motor Rotor Market Forecast, Research Findings and Conclusion 2018-2025

Global Automobile Motor Rotor market size will reach million US$ by 2025, from million US$ in 2017, at a CAGR of during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018-2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Automobile Motor Rotor.

This industry study presents the global Automobile Motor Rotor market size, historical breakdown data (2013-2018) and forecast (2018-2025). The Automobile Motor Rotor production, revenue and market share by manufacturers, key regions and type;

The consumption of Automobile Motor Rotor in volume terms are also provided for major countries (or regions), and for each application and product at the global level. Market share, growth rate, and competitive factors are also evaluated for market leaders R.Bourgeois Group, Tempel, etc.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

R.Bourgeois Group

Tempel

Stator Systems

ATS

Swiger Coil Systems

Moog

SL Montevideo Technology

Laser Technologies

Ashland Electric Products

Electric Motor Coil

NOVAK

Automobile Motor Rotor Breakdown Data by Type

DC Type

AC Type

Automobile Motor Rotor Breakdown Data by Application

OEM

Aftermarket

Automobile Motor Rotor Production by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Other Regions

Automobile Motor Rotor Consumption by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Automobile Motor Rotor Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Automobile Motor Rotor Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 DC Type

1.4.3 AC Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Automobile Motor Rotor Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 OEM

1.5.3 Aftermarket

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Automobile Motor Rotor Market Size

2.1.1 Global Automobile Motor Rotor Revenue 2013-2025

2.1.2 Global Automobile Motor Rotor Production 2013-2025

2.2 Automobile Motor Rotor Growth Rate (CAGR) 2018-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Key Automobile Motor Rotor Manufacturers

2.3.2.1 Automobile Motor Rotor Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

2.3.2.2 Manufacturers Automobile Motor Rotor Product Offered

2.3.2.3 Date of Manufacturers Enter into Automobile Motor Rotor Market

2.4 Key Trends for Automobile Motor Rotor Markets & Products

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Automobile Motor Rotor Production by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Automobile Motor Rotor Production by Manufacturers

3.1.2 Automobile Motor Rotor Production Market Share by Manufacturers

3.2 Automobile Motor Rotor Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Automobile Motor Rotor Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.2.2 Automobile Motor Rotor Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.3 Automobile Motor Rotor Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Continued…

