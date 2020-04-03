Global Automation Solutions Market Primary and Secondary Research, Product Research, Size, Trends and Forecast 2026

According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Automation Solutions Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period. Technological shift from PLC to PAC in automated loading equipment, emergence of IIoT analytics for improving ease of monitoring and service management and emergence of intelligence solutions for labor safety measures are some key factors fueling the market growth. However, strict regulations that mandate automation in hazardous workstations are hampering the market growth.

Automation Solutions will offer right from factory design, process design to selecting automation products, carrying out design of intelligent material handling systems synchronized with the process and assembly flow, coordinating/procuring/ integrating the entire automation solution, proving out the expected operating efficiencies in terms of OEE, productivity, quality, inventory, line balancing, supply chain & logistics synchronization etc.

Amongst end user, Oil & Gas segment accounted for considerable market share during the predicted period due to development of IIoT and technological enhancements. Based on geography, North America region is expected to register highest market growth during the forecast period owing to largest implementation of industrial robotics in various industries

Some of the key players in Automation Solutions market include Rockwell Automation, Schneider Electric, Siemens, Honeywell, Emerson Electric, Andritz AG, ABB Group, Mitsubishi Electric Corp, Swisslog Holding AG, Sato Company, Brenton, LLC and BEUMER Group GmbH & Co. KG.

