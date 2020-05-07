Global Automatic Weapons Market – Trends Assessment by 2026

Global Automatic Weapons Market was valued at US$ 5.4Bn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ 8.5Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of 5.83% during a forecast period.

Weapon up-gradation initiatives undertaken by the world Leading and developing countries. Rising expenses in military via private and government sector will create more opportunity into Automatic Weapons Market. dispatching autonomous weapons to hunt and kill without further human involvement, with remotely operated and expendable drones, tanks and similar battlefield machinery replacing the human element, automatic weapons Industry is growing in this region in order to upgrade military capabilities, These technologies are being pursued most vigorously by the nuclear-armed nations and factors to impact more on the growth of Automatic Weapons Market.

Based on the Product, Automatic Rifle segment is expected to hold the largest share in the market during the forecast period due it fires continually until the trigger is released, to support the defense organizations for timely delivery of essential materials, provides better power efficiency, more effective while shooting, requires less energy and effort while firing to target during war time or training. Emerging nations such as Brazil, India, and China are placing military up-gradation on top of their priority list, Cross border terrorism and security threats also fueling more demand of better riffle and increasing support to military personnel will boost demand in market. In End User, Land segment is also expected to lead the market growth.

The report provides details list of drivers and restraints of the market, which are influencing the market growth.

Major driving factors of the automatic weapons are a salient point of departure in a technology-fueled arms race that puts everyone in danger specialized missions such as surgical strikes, which has warranted increased surveillance, Positive product outlook owing to integrated system architecture and leading-edge technology offering superior performance and reliability will drive the industry demand, advances in machine autonomy derive primarily from research efforts in three disciplines: artificial intelligence (AI), robotics.

Rise in interdependencies linked to commercial trade, partnerships, and treaty obligations have increased. Traditional arms producers are certainly involved in the development of autonomous technologies but the amount of resources that these companies (can) allocate to R&D is far less than that mobilized by large commercial entities in the civilian sector. Government policy and huge investment cost will act as a restraint to the market.

In terms of region, Asia Pacific is expected to hold the largest share in the market during the forecast period owing to increased security expenses, the expansion of economies and the rise in population in Asia also demanding more. Asian governments are increasing their defense spending at quite a higher rate, they are mainly doing this commensurately with their economic growth, which has been famously rapid for most of the current century. 2017, five of the ten biggest arms importers were in the region: India, China, Indonesia, Australia and Pakistan. Vietnam, South Korea, and Taiwan were among the top 15 largest arms importers. Recently – The Indian defense ministry as planned to float a tender to purchase six regiments of homemade Pinaka multi-barrel rocket launchers for $2 billion. North America is the leading arms exporter in the world which increased its exports by 30 percent compared with 2009â€“15.

The report includes a detailed study of Porterâ€™s Five Forces model to analyze the different factors affecting the growth of the market. Moreover, the study also covers a market attractiveness analysis, PESTLE analysis, Value Chain Analysis, and SWOT analysis.

Scope of the Report for Automatic Weapons Market

Global Automatic Weapons Market, by Product

Automatic Rifle

Machine Gun

Automatic launchers

Automatic Cannon

Gatling Gun

Global Automatic Weapons Market, by End User

Land

Airborne

Naval

Handheld & Stationary

Global Automatic Weapons Market, by Caliber

Small

Medium

Large

Global Automatic Weapons Market, by Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South America

Key Players Operating in Automatic Weapons Market

Genco ATC

One Network Enterprises

ManTech International

Claxton Logistics

Minrav Holdings Ltd.

AECOM

KBR

Fluor Corporation

ANHAM

Klinge Corporation

DynCorp International

Lockheed Martin

ASELSAN A.S.

Honeywell

ANHAM

FedEx Supply Chain

American International Contractors

