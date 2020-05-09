Global Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2018-2023

A Comprehensive research study conducted by KD Market Insights on “Global Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) Market” report offers extensive and highly detailed historical, current and future market trends in the global and regional/market. The Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) Market report includes market size, growth drivers, barriers, opportunities, trends and other information which helps to find new opportunities in this market for the growth of the business through new technologies and developments.
The market research report demonstrates market dynamics including growth drivers, barriers and opportunities and trends spearheading current nature and future status of this market. The report is supplemented with various indicators which are believed to propel the growth of the market during the forecast period.
In Addition, Porter’s Five Forces analysis demonstrates the five forces i.e. buyers bargaining power, suppliers bargaining power, threat of new entrants, threat of substitutes, and degree of competition in Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) market. The report also offers value chain analysis for the Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) market.
Global Automatic Number Plate Recognition Market Size & Forecast
The report reviews the preliminary estimates for 2018 and forecasts for growth in Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) demand for 2019-2023. It analyses the market by geographies i.e. North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America & Middle East & Africa. Further, the geographies are fragmented into country and regional groupings:
– North America (U.S. & Canada)
– Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe)
– Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Taiwan, Australia, New Zealand and Rest of Asia Pacific)
– Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and Rest of Latin America)
– Middle East & Africa (GCC, North Africa, South Africa and Rest of Middle East & Africa)
The report segments the market based on By Component into ….
– Hardware
– – ANPR Cameras
– – Frame Grabber
– – Others
– – – – illuminators
– – – – Sensors etc.
– Software
Further, the market has been also segmented By Application into ….
– Security and Surveillance
– Vehicle Parking
– Traffic Management
– Toll Enforcement
– Others
Further, the market has been also segmented By End-User into ….
– Government
– – Homeland Security
– – Traffic Department
– – Defense
– – Others
– Commercial
– – Entertainment and Recreation Facilities
– – – – Shopping Centers
– – – – Multiplexes
– – – – Others
– – Dedicated Car Parks
– – Others
Along with figures and tables, a market attractiveness and BPS analysis has been provided for every segment in the report.
Global Automatic Number Plate Recognition Market: Competitive Landscape
The report also highlights the competitive landscape of the global Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) market, positioning of all the major players in industry. Competitive landscape analysis provides detailed strategic analysis of the company’s business and performance such as financial information, revenue breakup by segment and by geography, SWOT Analysis, risk analysis, key facts, company overview, business strategy, key product offerings, marketing and distribution strategies, new product development, recent news (acquisition, expansion, technology development, research & development expansion and other market activities.
The research study includes profiles of leading companies operating in the global Automatic Number Plate Recognition Market.
– Koninklijke Philips N.V.
– SOMNOmedics GmbH
– Advanced Brain Monitoring, Inc.
– Braebon Medical Corporation
– Becton, Dickinson and Company
– MGC Diagnostics Corporation
– Natus Medical Incorporated
– Cleveland Medical Devices Inc.
– BMC Medical Co, Ltd.
– ResMed Inc.
– Other Major & Niche Key Players
Table of Contents
Research Methodology
Market Definition and List of Abbreviations
1. Executive Summary
2. Growth Drivers & Issues in Global Automatic Number Plate Recognition Market
3. Global Automatic Number Plate Recognition Market Trends
4. Opportunities in Global Automatic Number Plate Recognition Market
5. Recent Industry Activities, 2017
6. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
7. Market Value Chain and Supply Chain Analysis
8. Global Automatic Number Plate Recognition Market Size (USD Million), Growth Analysis and Forecast, (2017-2023)
9. Global Automatic Number Plate Recognition Market Segmentation Analysis, By Component
10. Introduction
11. Market Attractiveness, By Component
12. BPS Analysis, By Component
13. Hardware
13.1. ANPR Cameras
13.2. Frame Grabber
13.3. Others
13.3.1. illuminators
13.3.2. Sensors etc.
14. Software
15. Global Automatic Number Plate Recognition Market Segmentation Analysis, By Application
15.1. Introduction
15.2. Market Attractiveness, By Application
15.3. BPS Analysis, By Application
15.4. Polysomnography (PSG) Devices
15.5. Sleep Apnea Screening Devices
15.6. Actigraphy Monitoring Devices
16. Global Automatic Number Plate Recognition Market Segmentation Analysis, By End-User
16.1. Introduction
16.2. Market Attractiveness, By End-User
16.3. BPS Analysis, By End-User
16.4. Government
16.4.1. Homeland Security
16.4.2. Traffic Department
16.4.3. Defense
16.4.4. Others
16.5. Commercial
16.5.1. Entertainment and Recreation Facilities
16.5.1.1. Shopping Centers
16.5.1.2. Multiplexes
16.5.1.3. Others
16.5.2. Dedicated Car Parks
16.5.3. Others
17. Geographical Analysis
17.1. Introduction
17.2. North America Automatic Number Plate Recognition Market Size (USD Million) & Volume, 2017-2023
17.2.1. By Component
17.2.2. By Application
17.2.3. By End-User
17.2.4. By Country
17.2.4.1. Market Attractiveness, By End-user
17.2.4.2. BPS Analysis, By End-User
17.2.4.3. U.S. Market Size (USD Million) 2017-2023
17.2.4.4. Canada Market Size (USD Million 2017-2023
17.3. Europe Automatic Number Plate Recognition Market Size (USD Million) & Volume, 2017-2023
17.3.1. By Component
17.3.2. By Application
17.3.3. By End-User
17.3.4. By Country
17.3.4.1. Market Attractiveness, By Country
17.3.4.2. BPS Analysis, By Country
17.3.4.3. Germany Market Size (USD Million) 2017-2023
17.3.4.4. United Kingdom Market Size (USD Million) 2017-2023
17.3.4.5. France Market Size (USD Million) 2017-2023
17.3.4.6. Italy Market Size (USD Million) 2017-2023
17.3.4.7. Spain Market Size (USD Million) 2017-2023
17.3.4.8. Russia Market Size (USD Million) 2017-2023
17.3.4.9. Rest of Europe Market Size (USD Million) 2017-2023
17.4. Asia Pacific Automatic Number Plate Recognition Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023
17.4.1. By Component
17.4.2. By Application
17.4.3. By End-User
17.4.4. By Country
17.4.4.1. Market Attractiveness, By Country
17.4.4.2. BPS Analysis, By Country
17.4.4.3. China Market Size (USD Million) 2017-2023
17.4.4.4. India Market Size (USD Million) 2017-2023
17.4.4.5. Japan Market Size (USD Million) 2017-2023
17.4.4.6. South Korea Market Size (USD Million) 2017-2023
17.4.4.7. Indonesia Market Size (USD Million) 2017-2023
17.4.4.8. Taiwan Market Size (USD Million) 2017-2023
17.4.4.9. Australia Market Size (USD Million) 2017-2023
17.4.4.10. New Zealand Market Size (USD Million, 2017-2023
17.4.4.11. Rest of Asia Pacific Market Size (USD Million) 2017-2023
17.5. Latin America Automatic Number Plate Recognition Market Size (USD Million) 2017-2023
17.5.1. By Component
17.5.2. By Application
17.5.3. By End-User
17.5.4. By Country
17.5.4.1. Market Attractiveness, By Country
17.5.4.2. BPS Analysis, By Country
17.5.4.3. Brazil Market Size (USD Million) 2017-2023
17.5.4.4. Mexico Market Size (USD Million) 2017-2023
17.5.4.5. Rest of Latin America Market Size (USD Million, 2017-2023
17.6. Middle East & Africa Automatic Number Plate Recognition Market Size (USD Million) 2017-2023
17.6.1. By Component
17.6.2. By Application
17.6.3. By End-User
17.6.4. By Geography
17.6.4.1. Market Attractiveness, By Geography
17.6.4.2. BPS Analysis, By Geography
17.6.4.3. GCC Market Size (USD Million) 2017-2023
17.6.4.4. North Africa Market Size (USD Million) 2017-2023
17.6.4.5. South Africa Market Size (USD Million) 2017-2023
17.6.4.6. Rest of Middle East & Africa Market Size (USD Million) 2017-2023
Continue…
