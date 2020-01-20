Global Automatic Lubrication Systems Market Insights 2019 Major Players SKF, Graco, Timken, BEKA, Andantex, Cenlub Systems, Bijur delimon

This report studies the Automatic Lubrication Systems market, an automatic lubrication system (ALS), often referred to as a centralized lubrication system, and is a system that delivers controlled amounts of lubricant to multiple locations on a machine while the machine is operating. Even though these systems are usually fully automated, a system that requires a manual pump or button activation is still identified as a centralized lubrication system.

Scope of the Report:

Automatic or centralized lubrication systems provide precise amounts of lubricants – oil or grease – to moving parts, notably bearings, to minimize friction and wear. These systems are increasingly seen as mission-critical products aimed at improving the productivity, reliability, energy efficiency, environmental compliance and maintenance of vehicles and industrial machinery. Automatic lubrication systems include pumps, reservoirs, valves, pipes, metering system, connectors and controllers. Tools and equipment include grease guns, reels, meters, pumps and fluid drain systems. Design and installation services are playing a more important role than before.

The market trend is to move from manual solutions to automatic and centralized lubrication systems, this drives market growth above the underlying market growth. Industrial & Manufacturing Equipments accounts for almost 46% of global demand, while Transportation/Vehicles and Construction Machinery, Maintenance Market account for around 20 %, 16%, and 16% of the market share separately. By region, European markets account for about 35%, North and Latin America together make up about 33%, and Asia and the rest of the world account for 32%.

The worldwide market for Automatic Lubrication Systems is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Automatic Lubrication Systems in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

SKF

Graco

Timken

BEKA

Andantex

Cenlub Systems

Bijur delimon

Groeneveld Group

Lubecore

Lubrite Industries

Oil-Rite

Pricol

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Automatic grease lubrication system

Automatic oil lubrication system

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Construction Machinery

Transportation/Vehicles

Industrial & Manufacturing Equipments

Maintenance market

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Automatic Lubrication Systems product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Automatic Lubrication Systems, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Automatic Lubrication Systems in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Automatic Lubrication Systems competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Automatic Lubrication Systems breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Automatic Lubrication Systems market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Automatic Lubrication Systems sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.