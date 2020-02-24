Global Automatic Identification and Data Capture Market Primary and Secondary Research, Product Research, Size, Trends and Forecast 2026

The global automatic identification and data capture market is witnessing high traction lately owing to the increasing demand from the local as well as the international markets. The automatic identification and data capture market which has been valued at an estimated cost of US$30.11 Billion at the end of 2017 is projected to make huge leaps in terms of growth as experts and industry pundits claim that the automatic identification and data capture market is touted to clock a high CAGR of 14.2% for the forecast period of 2017 – 2026. The research experts at Stratistics MRC who have released the new report on the global automatic identification and data capture market have analyzed some numbers and speculated that at the end of 2026, the automatic identification and data capture market is expected to reach the value of US$99.36 Billion which is in line with the CAGR calculated and estimated.

Request a Free Sample of The Report: http://www.arcognizance.com/enquiry-sample/84102

Some of the key players in Automatic identification and data capture market are Avery Dennison, B.O.S. Better Online Solutions, Epson, Bluebird Inc, NCR, Honeywell International Inc, Casio, Zebra Technologies Corporation, Denso Wave, Code Corporation, M3 Mobile, Newland Europe B.V, Cipherlab, Unitech Electronics Co. Ltd and Impinj.

Automatic identification and data capture (AIDC) is the use of technology to provide direct data entry to a computer, or other micro-processor controlled system, without resorting to manual methods of data entry. Data collection and maintenance has increasingly been automated to the point where AIDC systems can operate without relying upon human operators for basic data identification and capture. The following applications are regularly operated in AIDC mode such has storage, kitting of parts for assembly, material handling, worker attendance, monitoring work order status, work-in-process, machine utilization, sorting, order picking and other measures of factory operation and performance.

The global automatic identification and data capture market research report further includes the segmentations in the market in terms of regions, applications, product types, and more such details and its analysis. The main highlight of the report which is the most beneficial for the customer includes the detailed forecast analysis of the automatic identification and data capture market for the period of 2018 – 2026, the key insights from which will be beneficial for the customers in terms of planning ahead in terms of the growth and expansion of their organization.

For More [email protected]https://www.reuters.com/brandfeatures/venture-capital/article?id=44652