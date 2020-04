Global Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast (ADS-B) System Market Size, Share, Trend Analysis 2014-2017 & Forecasting 2017-2027

The Report Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast (ADS-B) System Market: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment 2017-2027 provides information on pricing, market analysis, shares, forecast, and company profiles for key industry participants. – MarketResearchReports.biz

In the light of recent events such as missing of MH370 with 239 people on board, airlines and Air Traffic Controllers (ATC) have gone more cautious concerning the safety of passengers and the crew members. Such accidents have demanded more robust and efficient surveillance systems primarily to ensure that no aircraft goes missing from the coverage of ATC units. Majority of airlines and ATC present globally still rely on radars for aircraft surveillance. However, radar technology fails in tracking the position of aircraft beyond 150-200 miles from the ground stations and has no reach for aircraft flying over remote areas or transatlantic region. ADS-B system allows ATC units on the ground to track aircraft traffic with more accuracy than any other systems, especially radar. It relies on the Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) to determine an aircraft’s location and comprises of two components namely an aircraft transponder on board and ground-based transceiver. The position data transmitted from the ADS-B transponder equipped aircraft is combined with other information such as speed, altitude, aircraft type and flight number. The information is then converted into a digital message and is then broadcasted via a radio transmitter. The ground-based transceiver gathers this data and projects it onto a vehicle tracking/surface moving map used by pilots and ATC unit.

Rising safety concerns combined with stringent government regulations for tracking aircraft is primarily promoting the adoption of ADS-B systems. Moreover, growing population and urbanization are further boosting the demand for air transportation especially in developing countries of Asia and is fuelling the growth of the market. Also, shifting business activity from traditional western markets and increasing goods flow around the globe is also contributing to new aircraft sales and is expected to fuel the growth of the market.

Free Sample Copy of this report @ https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/sample/13077

Automatic Dependent Surveillance- Broadcast (ADS-B) System Market: Segmentation

The global ADS-B system market is segmented on the basis of system type, aircraft type and region.

On the basis of system type, global ADS-B system market can be segmented into ground-based ADS-B system and space-based ADS-B system. Ground-based ADS-B system comprises of component equipped on board serving ground-based surveillance requirements. Space-based ADS-B systems comprises of components equipped on board offering global coverage. Ground-based ADS-B systems are increasingly being deployed in several countries but have limited coverage, typically few hundred kilometres.

Based on aircraft type the market can be segmented into large commercial aircraft, regional jets, business jets, military aircraft, cargo aircraft and helicopters.

Automatic Dependent Surveillance- Broadcast (ADS-B) System Market: Regional Outlook

Western Europe is expected to emerge as a relatively fast growing region in the global Automatic Dependent Surveillance- Broadcast (ADS-B) market primarily due to increasing number of aviation production and assembly sites in the region. Europe is estimated to hold a large market share in terms of revenue contribution, followed by North America. Major aircraft manufacturers shifting their focus towards Asia Pacific region for production to serve the larger market is identified as one of the key trends in the global Automatic Dependent Surveillance- Broadcast (ADS-B) system market. Further, existing fleet equipage with ADS-B systems on board primarily due to stringent government regulations is also driving the growth of the market. Around one-third of the global fleet is present in North America and around twenty percent in Western Europe.

Stringent government regulations primarily in the U.S. and Europe are driving the growth of the market. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has mandated that the aircraft operating in a designated airspace in the U.S. and which now requires Mode C transponder must be equipped with ADS-B by 1 January 2020.

Automatic Dependent Surveillance- Broadcast (ADS-B) System Market: Market Participants

Examples of some of the market participants identified in the global ADS-B System market are ADS-B Technologies, LLC., Avidyne Corporation, Garmin Corporation, NEC Corporation, FreeFlight Systems and Honeywell International Inc. among others.

MRR.BIZ has been compiled in-depth market research data in the report after exhaustive primary and secondary research. Our team of able, experienced in-house analysts has collated the information through personal interviews and study of industry databases, journals, and reputable paid sources.

Request For TOC of Report @ https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/toc/13077

The report provides the following information:

Tailwinds and headwinds molding the market’s trajectory

Market segments based on products, technology, and applications

Prospects of each segment

Overall current and possible future size of the market

Growth pace of the market

Competitive landscape and key players’ strategies

The main aim of the report is to:

Enable key stakeholder’s in the market bet right on it

Understand the opportunities and pitfalls awaiting them

Assess the overall growth scope in the near term

Strategize effectively with respect to production and distribution

MRR.BIZ is a leading provider of strategic market research. Our vast repository consists research reports, data books, company profiles, and regional market data sheets. We regularly update the data and analysis of a wide-ranging products and services around the world. As readers, you will have access to the latest information on almost 300 industries and their sub-segments. Both large Fortune 500 companies and SMEs have found those useful. This is because we customize our offerings keeping in mind the specific requirements of our clients.

About us

MarketResearchReports.biz is the most comprehensive collection of market research reports. MarketResearchReports.Biz services are specially designed to save time and money for our clients. We are a one stop solution for all your research needs, our main offerings are syndicated research reports, custom research, subscription access and consulting services. We serve all sizes and types of companies spanning across various industries.

Contact

Mr. Nachiket

State Tower

90 Sate Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-621-2074

Website: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/

Email: [email protected]