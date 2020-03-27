Global Automated Parking Systems Market 2019 | In-depth Study, Industry Revenue, Top Manufacturers 2025

This industry study presents the global Automated Parking Systems market size, historical breakdown data (2013–2018) and forecast (2018–2025). The Automated Parking Systems production, revenue and market share by manufacturers, key regions and type;

The consumption of Automated Parking Systems in volume terms are also provided for major countries (or regions), and for each application and product at the global level. Market share, growth rate, and competitive factors are also evaluated for market leaders Westfalia, Citylift, etc.

An automated (car) parking system (APS) is a mechanical system designed to minimize the area and/or volume required for parking cars. Like a multi-story parking garage, an APS provides parking for cars on multiple levels stacked vertically to maximize the number of parking spaces while minimizing land usage. The APS, however, utilizes a mechanical system to transport cars to and from parking spaces (rather than the driver) in order to eliminate much of the space wasted in a multi-story parking garage. While a multi-story parking garage is similar to multiple parking lots stacked vertically, an APS is more similar to an automated storage and retrieval system for cars.

Automated parking is the process of storing and retrieving various size vehicles by utilizing the latest automation technology to eliminate the need for parking ramps, driveways and human intervention which provides much greater parking density compared with conventional parking. Automated parking system is most used in the residential, mall, office building and other area

With increased focus on solving the parking space problem; the automated parking system market is likely to witness a Steady growth in coming years.

Global Automated Parking Systems market size will reach xx million US$ by 2025, from xx million US$ in 2017, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018–2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Automated Parking Systems.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

· Westfalia

· Citylift

· FATA Automation

· Robotic Parking Systems

· Boomerang Systems

· Parkmatic

· Klaus Multiparking

· TAPS

· APS

· Unitronics

Automated Parking Systems Breakdown Data by Type:

· Rotary Carousel

· Speedy Parking

· Multi Parking

· Optima Parking

Automated Parking Systems Breakdown Data by Application:

· Residential

· Mall

· Office Building

· Other

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze and research the global Automated Parking Systems status and future forecast involving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.

To present the key Automated Parking Systems manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To segment the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

Key Points from TOC:

Chapter One: Study Coverage

Chapter Two: Executive Summary

2.1 Global Automated Parking Systems Market Size

2.1.1 Global Automated Parking Systems Revenue 2013–2025

2.1.2 Global Automated Parking Systems Production 2013–2025

2.2 Automated Parking Systems Growth Rate (CAGR) 2018–2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

2.3.2 Key Automated Parking Systems Manufacturers

2.3.2.1 Automated Parking Systems Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

2.3.2.2 Manufacturers Automated Parking Systems Product Offered

2.3.2.3 Date of Manufacturers Enter into Automated Parking Systems Market

2.4 Key Trends for Automated Parking Systems Markets & Products

Chapter Three: Market Size by Manufacturers

Chapter Four: Automated Parking Systems Production by Regions

Chapter Five: Automated Parking Systems Consumption by Regions

Chapter Six: Market Size by Type

Chapter Seven: Market Size by Application

Chapter Eight: Key Industry Players

8.1 Westfalia

8.1.1 Westfalia Company Details

8.1.2 Production and Revenue of Automated Parking Systems

8.1.3 Westfalia Automated Parking Systems Product Description

8.1.4 SWOT Analysis

8.1.5 Westfalia Economic Activity & Plans

8.2 Citylift

8.2.1 Citylift Company Details

8.2.2 Production and Revenue of Automated Parking Systems

8.2.3 Citylift Automated Parking Systems Product Description

8.2.4 SWOT Analysis

8.2.5 Citylift Economic Activity & Plans

8.3 FATA Automation

8.3.1 FATA Automation Company Details

8.3.2 Production and Revenue of Automated Parking Systems

8.3.3 FATA Automation Automated Parking Systems Product Description

8.3.4 SWOT Analysis

8.3.5 FATA Automation Economic Activity & Plans

Continued…

Chapter Nine: Entry Strategy for Key Countries

Chapter Ten: Production Forecasts

Chapter Eleven: Consumption Forecast

Chapter Twelve: Opportunities & Challenges, Threat and Affecting Factors

Chapter Thirteen: Key Findings in the Global Automated Parking Systems Study

Chapter Fourteen: Appendix

