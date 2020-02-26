Global Automated Material Handling Equipment Market at a CAGR of 8.0% Forecast to 2024 | John Bean Technologies (JBT) Corporation, Kuka AG, Beumer Group GmbH & Co. Kg, Fives, Knapp AG, Murata Machinery, Ltd.

The Global Automated Material Handling Equipment Market report analyzes and estimates the general drivers of the market in the form of consumer demand, government policy and demand associated with consumer buying patterns and therefore market growth and development. Global Automated Material Handling Equipment Market report is also useful when a new product is launched on the market or the company is distributed on a regional or global basis. In addition, the report analyzes common market conditions such as price of the product, profit, capacity, production, supply, demand, and growth rate of the market, giving businesses a hand in deciding multiple strategies. The Global Automated Material Handling Equipment Market report conducted SWOT analysis and many other standard steps of data research, analysis and collection.Together with primary market challenges, the potential of this industry segment has been rigorously investigated. Eventually, calculated movements will be made by the best players and brands on the market including certain product launches, research, joint ventures, mergers and acquisitions. This market report provided the company statistics on the Global Automated Material Handling Equipment Market for the major players and brands. The careful review of the base year and historical year shows that the Global Automated Material Handling Equipment Market will reach new highs in 2024.

Market Analysis: Global Automated Material Handling Equipment Market

The Global Automated Material Handling Equipment Market accounted to USD 29.0billion in 2016 growing at a CAGR of 8.0% during the forecast to 2024.

The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2015, the base year of calculation is 2016 and the forecast to 2024.

Major Market Competitors:

Some of the major players operating in Automated Material Handling Equipment Market are- Daifuku Co., Ltd., Hyster-Yale Material Handling, Inc., Jungheinrich AG, Kion Group AG, Toyota Industries Corporation, Hanwha Corporation, John Bean Technologies (JBT) Corporation, Kuka AG, Beumer Group GmbH & Co. Kg, Fives, Knapp AG, Murata Machinery, Ltd., SSI Schaefer Group, TGW Logistics Group GmbH, Viastore Systems GmbHamong others.

Market Definition:

Automated materials handling (AMH) refers to any automation that reduces or eliminates the need for humans to check-in, check-out, sort material, or to move totes and bins containing library material.

Major Market Drivers and Restraints:

Increasing Focus Toward Workers Safety

Reduction in Labor Cost Through Advancement in Robotics

Growing E-Commerce Industry

High Cost of Equipment Followed By Its Maintenance Cost

On the basis of product type the Automated Material Handling Equipment Marketis segmented intoRobots, Fixed Robots, Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems (ASRS), Automated Conveyors and Sortation Systems, Automated Cranes, Automated Guided Vehicles (AGV).

the Automated Material Handling Equipment Marketis segmented intoRobots, Fixed Robots, Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems (ASRS), Automated Conveyors and Sortation Systems, Automated Cranes, Automated Guided Vehicles (AGV). On the basis of system the Automated Material Handling Equipment Marketis segmented into Unit Load Material Handling Systems, Bulk Load Material Handling Systems.

the Automated Material Handling Equipment Marketis segmented into Unit Load Material Handling Systems, Bulk Load Material Handling Systems. On the basis of geography, Automated Material Handling Equipment Marketreport covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies such as North America & South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

Competitive Analysis:

Automated Material Handling Equipment Marketis highly fragmented and is based on new product launches and clinical results of products. Hence the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, clinical trials, market initiatives, high expense on research and development, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of flow cytometry market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

