Global Automated External Defibrillator (AED) Market Size Will Reach US$ 981.07 Million By 2024, From US$ 704.06 Million In 2018

According to Global Info Research, the global Automated External Defibrillator industry will grow to $704.06 million in 2018.We forecast that the global Automated External Defibrillator industry will grow to 981.07 million USD in 2024. It is expected to grow at an average growth rate of 5.69% in 2018-2024. The global key Automated External Defibrillator (AED) manufacturers include Philips, Zoll, Physio-Control, Laerdal Medical, Cardiac Science, Nihon Kohden, Schiller, HeartSine Technologies, A.M.I. Italia, Defibtech, Metrax GmbH, Mediana, Instramed, METsis Medikal, Mindray, Beijing M&B Electronic and Shenzhen XFT etc.

Along with the development of Chinese domestic Automated External Defibrillator, Chinese domestic Automated External Defibrillator downstream market has been very mature and advanced; this will have a good influence on Automated External Defibrillator industry. The government policy strongly influenced Automated External Defibrillator industry. Because of the support of Chinese government, sales of China`s Automated External Defibrillator industry will grow at a high rate of 7.38% in 2018-2024.

Although sales of Automated External Defibrillator brought a lot of opportunities, the study group recommends the new entrants just having money but without technical advantage and downstream support do not to enter into the Automated External Defibrillator field.

This report focuses on the Automated External Defibrillator (AED) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Philips

Defibtech

Zoll

Laerdal Medical

Cardiac Science

Physio-Control

HeartSine Technologies

Nihon Kohden

A.M.I. Italia

Schiller

Beijing M&B Electronic

Shenzhen XFT

Metrax GmbH

METsis Medikal

Instramed

Mindray

Mediana

Market Segment by Type, covers

Fully automated

Semi-automated

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Public Access

Hospitals

Training

Home

Others

