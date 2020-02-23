Global Auto Parts and Accessories Market Worth 2736600 million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 4.2%

Auto parts and components include bodies, chassis, interiors, exteriors, seating, powertrains, electronics, mirrors, closures, roof systems & modules, etc. All the parts and components are installed in a car to supply the best driving experience.

The classification of Auto Parts and Accessories includes Driveline & Powertrain, Interiors & Exteriors, Electronics, Bodies & Chassis, Seating, Lighting, Wheel & Tires, etc. The proportion of Driveline & Powertrain in 2016 is about 25%, and the proportion is in decreasing trend from 2012 to 2016.

Auto Parts and Accessories is widely used in OEM and Aftermarkets. The former account for market share more than 67%, while the latter account for the rest. For frequently replaced parts and components, the price in Aftermarket generally lower.

China is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 25% in 2016 due to the fast growing automotive industry. Following China, USA and Europe are also the important consumption place with the mature automotive industry.

Get Sample Copy of this [email protected] https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2715810

Market concentration degree is not high for the total market as the top 30 manufacturers occupied market share about 27%. While for one kind part or component, the market concentration degree may be high.

Global Auto Parts and Accessories market size will reach 2736600 million US$ by 2025, from 1969100 million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019–2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Auto Parts and Accessories.

This industry study presents the global Auto Parts and Accessories market size, historical breakdown data (2014–2019) and forecast (2019–2025). The Auto Parts and Accessories production, revenue and market share by manufacturers, key regions and type;

The consumption of Auto Parts and Accessories in volume terms are also provided for major countries (or regions), and for each application and product at the global level. Market share, growth rate, and competitive factors are also evaluated for market leaders Robert Bosch, Denso Corp., etc.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Robert Bosch

Denso Corp.

Magna International

Continental

ZF Friedrichshafen

Hyundai Mobis

Aisin Seiki

Faurecia

Lear Corp.

Valeo

Delphi Automotive

Yazaki Corp.

Sumitomo Electric

JTEKT Corp.

Thyssenkrupp

Mahle GmbH

Yanfeng Automotive

BASF

Calsonic Kansei Corp.

Toyota Boshoku Corp.

Schaeffler

Panasonic Automotive

Toyoda Gosei

Autoliv

Hitachi Automotive

Gestamp

BorgWarner Inc.

Hyundai-WIA Corp.

Magneti Marelli

Samvardhana Motherson

Auto Parts and Accessories Breakdown Data by Type:

Driveline & Powertrain

Interiors & Exteriors

Electronics

Bodies & Chassis

Seating

Lighting

Wheel & Tires

Others

Auto Parts and Accessories Breakdown Data by Application:

OEMs

Aftermarket

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze and research the global Auto Parts and Accessories status and future forecast involving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.

To present the key Auto Parts and Accessories manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To segment the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

Make an Inquiry before Buying this [email protected] https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/2715810

Key Points from TOC:

Chapter One: Study Coverage

Chapter Two: Executive Summary

2.1 Global Auto Parts and Accessories Market Size

2.1.1 Global Auto Parts and Accessories Revenue 2013–2025

2.1.2 Global Auto Parts and Accessories Production 2013–2025

2.2 Auto Parts and Accessories Growth Rate (CAGR) 2018–2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

2.3.2 Key Auto Parts and Accessories Manufacturers

2.3.2.1 Auto Parts and Accessories Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

2.3.2.2 Manufacturers Auto Parts and Accessories Product Offered

2.3.2.3 Date of Manufacturers Enter into Auto Parts and Accessories Market

2.4 Key Trends for Auto Parts and Accessories Markets & Products

Chapter Three: Market Size by Manufacturers

Chapter Four: Auto Parts and Accessories Production by Regions

Chapter Five: Auto Parts and Accessories Consumption by Regions

Chapter Six: Market Size by Type

Chapter Seven: Market Size by Application

Chapter Eight: Key Industry Players

8.1 Robert Bosch

8.1.1 Robert Bosch Company Details

8.1.2 Production and Revenue of Auto Parts and Accessories

8.1.3 Robert Bosch Auto Parts and Accessories Product Description

8.1.4 SWOT Analysis

8.1.5 Robert Bosch Economic Activity & Plans

8.2 Denso Corp.

8.2.1 Denso Corp. Company Details

8.2.2 Production and Revenue of Auto Parts and Accessories

8.2.3 Denso Corp. Auto Parts and Accessories Product Description

8.2.4 SWOT Analysis

8.2.5 Denso Corp. Economic Activity & Plans

8.3 Magna International

8.3.1 Magna International Company Details

8.3.2 Production and Revenue of Auto Parts and Accessories

8.3.3 Magna International Auto Parts and Accessories Product Description

8.3.4 SWOT Analysis

8.3.5 Magna International Economic Activity & Plans

Continued…

Chapter Nine: Entry Strategy for Key Countries

Chapter Ten: Production Forecasts

Chapter Eleven: Consumption Forecast

Chapter Twelve: Opportunities & Challenges, Threat and Affecting Factors

Chapter Thirteen: Key Findings in the Global Auto Parts and Accessories Study

Chapter Fourteen: Appendix

Get More Information about this [email protected] https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-auto-parts-and-accessories-market-insights-forecast-to-2025

(Note: If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.)

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Info:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager — Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas — 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (214) 884–6817; +912064101019

Email id: [email protected]