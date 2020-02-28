Global Auto Night Vision System Market Outlook, Opportunities, Key Players, Trends and Forecast by 2026

Latest Report Available at Analytical Research Cognizance, “Global Auto Night Vision System Market” provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics and a forward looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining industry growth.
Global Auto Night Vision System Market was valued at US$ 1.3Bn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ 4.7Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of 17.43% during a forecast period.
Vehicle manufacturers are focusing on introducing autonomous vehicles that eliminate the need for driver assistance. As Consumers are gaining awareness about the advanced safety features and technologies, they are indicating interest in improving the safety systems of their vehicles
Based on the System, Active NVS segment is expected to hold the largest share in the market during the forecast period. Active Safety Systems playing a preventive role in mitigating crashes and accidents by providing advance warning or by providing the driver with additional assistance in steering/controlling the vehicle. An emerging trend is witnessing the change in global automotive safety system market via increasing demand from the countries like India, China, Russia and Brazil. OEMs and suppliers are also focusing on increase demand from emerging markets. In Vehicle Type, Passenger Vehicle also expected to lead the market growth.
Major driving factors of the Auto Night Vision System are automotive industry is more trending towards the use of advanced technologies to reduce number of accidents and mitigate the impact of accidents on occupants. Increasing number of countries implementing auto night vision system is presenting growth opportunities and new technology with safety systems have played an important role in achieving these targets, where these systems have made vehicles safer for the occupants. Increasing demand for luxury cars and safety awareness are the key market drivers for advanced night vision system and driver monitoring system market. High cost of technologies and High system cost will act as a restraint to the market.
Key Players Operating in Auto Night Vision System
Delphi Automotive System Inc
Meopta
L3 Technology
Bel
Thales
Denso Corporation
Robert Bosch GmbH
Newcon Optik
ATN Corporation
Continental AG
FLIR Systems
Magna International Inc.
Valeo
Autoliv Inc
HELLA KGaA Hueck & Co.
Bendix Commercial Vehicles Systems
Scope of the Report for Auto Night Vision System market
Global Auto Night Vision System, By Technology
FIR (Far Infrared)
NIR (Near Infrared)
Global Auto Night Vision System, By Component
Controlling Unit
Display Unit
Sensor
Global Auto Night Vision System, By System
Active NVS
Passive NVS
Global Auto Night Vision System, Vehicle Type
Passenger Vehicle
Commercial Vehicle
Global Auto Night Vision System, by Region
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Middle East & Africa
South America
In terms of region, Asia Pacific is expected to hold the largest share in the market during the forecast period. In recent the automobile industry is booming in the region with higher penetration market capture in passenger and heavy vehicle. Factors such as improving standard of living, growing per capita ownership of cars, and development of road infrastructure. Increasing demand for premium and luxury cars, coupled with the government regulations for vehicular safety systems, Regulatory focus on improving road safety, presence of major players will create more opportunity in this region.
The report includes a detailed study of Porterâ€™s Five Forces model to analyze the different factors affecting the growth of the market. Moreover, the study also covers a market attractiveness analysis, brand portfolio expansion, mergers, collaborations, joint ventures, acquisitions, PESTLE analysis, Value Chain Analysis, and SWOT analysis.
Some Points from TOC for Auto Night Vision System Market:
Chapter One: Preface
1.1. Research Objectives
1.2. Report Scope and Market Segment System
Chapter Two: Assumptions and Research Methodology
2.1. Report Assumptions
2.2. Abbreviations Used
2.3. Research Methodology
2.3.1. Secondary Research
2.3.1.1. Secondary data
2.3.1.2. Secondary Sources
2.3.2. Primary Research
2.3.2.1. Data from Primary Sources
2.4. Breakdown of Primary Sources
Chapter Three: .Executive Summary
3.1. Global Auto Night Vision System Size, by Value (US$) and Volume (Unit).
Chapter Four: Market Overview
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Market Indicator
4.2.1. Drivers
4.2.2. Restraints
4.2.3. Opportunities
4.2.4. Challenges
4.3. Market Analysis
4.3.1. Porterâ€™s Analysis
4.3.2. Value Chain Analysis
4.3.3. SWOT Analysis
4.4. Industry Trends
Chapter Five: Supply Side and Demand Side Indicators
Chapter Six: Global Auto Night Vision System Analysis and Forecast
6.1. Global Auto Night Vision System Size& Y-o-Y Growth Analysis
6.1.1. North America
6.1.2. Europe
6.1.3. Asia Pacific
6.1.4. Middle East & Africa
6.1.5. South America
Chapter Seven: .Global Auto Night Vision System Market Analysis and Forecast, By Technology
7.1. Introduction and Definition
7.2. Key Findings
7.3. Global Auto Night Vision System Market Value Share Analysis, By Technology
7.4. Global Auto Night Vision System Market Size (US$ Bn) Forecast, By Technology
7.5. Global Auto Night Vision System Market Analysis, By Technology
7.6. Global Auto Night Vision System Market Attractiveness Analysis, By Technology
Chapter Eight: Global Auto Night Vision System Market Analysis and Forecast, By Component
8.1. Introduction and Definition
8.2. Key Findings
8.3. Global Auto Night Vision System Market Value Share Analysis, By Component
8.4. Global Auto Night Vision System Market Size (US$ Bn) Forecast, By Component
8.5. Global Auto Night Vision System Market Analysis, By Component
8.6. Global Auto Night Vision System Market Attractiveness Analysis, By Component
Chapter Nine: Global Auto Night Vision System Market Analysis and Forecast, By System
9.1. Introduction and Definition
9.2. Key Findings
9.3. Global Auto Night Vision System Market Value Share Analysis, By System
9.4. Global Auto Night Vision System Market Size (US$ Bn) Forecast, By System
9.5. Global Auto Night Vision System Market Analysis, By System
9.6. Global Auto Night Vision System Market Attractiveness Analysis, By System
Chapter Ten: Global Auto Night Vision System Market Analysis and Forecast, By Vehicle Type
10.1. Introduction and Definition
10.2. Key Findings
10.3. Global Auto Night Vision System Market Value Share Analysis, By Vehicle Type
10.4. Global Auto Night Vision System Market Size (US$ Bn) Forecast, By Vehicle Type
10.5. Global Auto Night Vision System Market Analysis, By Vehicle Type
10.6. Global Auto Night Vision System Market Attractiveness Analysis, By Vehicle Type
Chapter Eleven: Global Auto Night Vision System Market Analysis, by Region
11.1. Global Auto Night Vision System Market Value Share Analysis, by Region
11.2. Global Auto Night Vision System Market Size (US$ Bn) Forecast, by Region
11.3. Global Auto Night Vision System Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Region
..Continued
