Global Auto Injector Market Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region

The global Auto Injector market is valued at million US$ in 2017 and will reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2018-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Auto Injector market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.
This report studies the global market size of Auto Injector in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Auto Injector in these regions.
This research report categorizes the global Auto Injector market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Auto Injector market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:
Antares Pharma, Inc.
Biogen Idec
Mylan, Inc.
Novartis International AG
Sanofi
Owen Mumford
Scandinavian Health Ltd (SHL)
Unilife Corporation
Ypsomed Holding AG
Aptargroup
Bespak?Consort Medical?
Janssen Biotech
Genentech
Meridian Medical Technologies
Medeca Pharma AB
Kaleo, Inc.
Market size by Product
Disposable Auto-Injectors
Reusable Auto-Injectors
Market size by End User
Hospitals
Clinics
Others
Market size by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Singapore
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Russia
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of Central & South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
Table of Contents
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Auto Injector Product
1.2 Market Segments
1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global Auto Injector Market Size Growth Rate by Product
1.4.2 Disposable Auto-Injectors
1.4.3 Reusable Auto-Injectors
1.5 Market by End User
1.5.1 Global Auto Injector Market Size Growth Rate by End User
1.5.2 Hospitals
1.5.3 Clinics
1.5.4 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Auto Injector Market Size
2.1.1 Global Auto Injector Revenue 2013-2025
2.1.2 Global Auto Injector Sales 2013-2025
2.2 Auto Injector Growth Rate by Regions
2.2.1 Global Auto Injector Sales by Regions
2.2.2 Global Auto Injector Revenue by Regions
3 Breakdown Data by Manufacturers
3.1 Auto Injector Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Auto Injector Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.2 Auto Injector Sales Market Share by Manufacturers
3.1.3 Global Auto Injector Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 Auto Injector Revenue by Manufacturers
3.2.1 Auto Injector Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.2.2 Auto Injector Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.3 Auto Injector Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Auto Injector Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types
3.4.1 Auto Injector Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters
3.4.2 Manufacturers Auto Injector Product Type
3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Auto Injector Market
3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Breakdown Data by Product
4.1 Global Auto Injector Sales by Product
4.2 Global Auto Injector Revenue by Product
4.3 Auto Injector Price by Product
Continued…
