Global Auto Film Market to Witness a Pronounce Growth During 2025

According to this study, over the next five years the Auto Film market will register a 1.5% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 1354.5 million by 2025, from $ 1278.6 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Auto Film business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Auto Film market by type, application, key companies and key regions.

This study considers the Auto Film value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Eastman

Wuning Honghui New Material Co., Ltd.

Sekisui Chemical

Huakai Plastic (Chongqing) Co., Ltd.

ChangChun Group

Kuraray

Zhejiang Decent New Material Co., Ltd.

Kingboard Chemical Holdings

Weifang Liyang New Material Co., Ltd.

Zhejiang Rehone Plastic Co., Ltd.

Market Segment by Type, covers

Standard Film

High Performance Film

The proportion of Standard film in 2019 is about 59%. But, the growth rate of high performance film is higher than that of standard film, especially HUD-compatible film.

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle

Passenger vehicles account for 80 percent of the market.

