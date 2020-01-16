Global Auto Beauty Market 2019 Share, Growth, Key Manufacturers Analysis and Regional Forecast 2024

Global Auto Beauty Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Countries, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024 Provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments.

Global Auto Beauty Market 2019-2024

Auto Beauty refers to the various parts of different materials for the automotive maintenance required conditions, using beauty care products and construction technology to care and maintenance for cars.

Scope of the Global Auto Beauty Market Report

This report focuses on the Auto Beauty in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

The Auto Beauty industry including waxes, polishes, compounds, paints, cleaners, buffing pads and etc. And it is not concentrated, there are more than hundreds manufacturers in the world, and high-end products mainly come from North America and Europe.

In 2015, amount of Auto Beauty product consumed in 4S Stores took 42%. Auto Beauty Shops took 35% of global Auto Beauty. Personal Purchase took 11%.

Global Auto Beauty is concentrated in USA, Europe, China and Japan. In 2015, USA Auto beauty consumption value took about 26%. Europe China and Japan separately took 40%, 7% and 11% of global Auto Beauty. Asia Pacific is expected to retain the higher growth rate during the next five years due to strong growth in car care industry.

The most notable features of Chinese auto beauty market are the average small scale of enterprises, lack of funds and low brand awareness. Blind operations are adopted by domestic auto beauty enterprises. Chinese auto beauty market possesses uneven scales due to low barriers to operation and lack of regulations. Small-scale and low-end stores on roadsides continue to run with low standards.

The worldwide market for Auto Beauty is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.2% over the next five years, will reach 9670 million US$ in 2024, from 7130 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report covers Analysis of Global Auto Beauty Market Segment by Manufacturers

3M

Turtle Wax

SONAX

SOFT99

Tetrosyl

Liqui Moly

Simoniz

Autoglym

Botny

BiaoBang

CHIEF

Rainbow

Auto Magic

Granitize

PIT

Cougar Chemical

P21S

CARTEC

Swissvax

Anfuke

Collinite

Jewelultra

Global Auto Beauty Market Segment by regional analysis covers

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Global Auto Beauty Market Segment by Type

Cleaning & Caring

Polishing & Waxing

Sealing Glaze & Coating

Interior Maintenance

Other

Global Auto Beauty Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

4S Stores

Auto Beauty Shops

Personal Use

Other

Some of the Points cover in Global Auto Beauty Market Research Report is:

Chapter 1: Describe Auto Beauty Industry

Introduction,

Product Scope,

Market Overview,

Market Opportunities,

Market Risk,

Market Driving Force

Chapter 2: To analyze the top manufacturers of Auto Beauty Industry in 2016 and 2017

Sales

Revenue and price

Chapter 3: Competitive analysis among the top manufacturers in 2016 and 2017

Sales

Revenue and market share

Chapter 4: Global Auto Beauty Market by regions from 2013 to 2018

Sales

Revenue and market share

Chapter 5, 6, 7 and 8: Global Auto Beauty Market by key countries in these regions

Sales

Revenue and market share

Chapter 9 and 10: Global Auto Beauty Market by type and application from 2013 to 2018

Sales

Revenue and market share

Growth rate

Chapter 11:Auto Beauty Industry Market forecast from 2018 to 2023

Regions

Type and application with sales and revenue

Chapter 12 and 13:Auto Beauty Industry

Sales channel

Distributors

Traders and dealers

Appendix

Data source

