Global Audio analytics Market Report Analysis, Technologies & Forecasts

There are several industries where audio analytics can have a positive impact. Some of the major areas where audio analytics could be deployed are contact/support centres, BFSI, retail and eCommerce, telecom and IT, and healthcare. With its implementation, the industries can reduce the overall business process cost by leveraging technologies including artificial intelligence and machine learning. This will help the organizations in automation and improve business processes, thus resulting in enhanced customer’s experience.

Global audio analytics market is categorized based on the presence of diversified small and large vendors. Avaya, NICE, and Verint are some of the key vendors and are increasing their footprint, however small vendors are competing with them in the global market by maintaining competitive pricing and customized product offering. By entering into alliances and strategic partnerships with other players in the market, the global vendors are expected to grow further during the forecast period.

The key players offering audio analytics solutions across the globe include:

Avaya

Genesys

NICE

SESTEK

Verint

Some of the other prominent players in the audio analytics market include:

CallMiner

Sound Intelligence

Yactraq Online

