Global Audible & Visual Signaling Devices Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024

Audible & Visual Signaling Devices is a comprehensive range of signaling products designed for use in areas where the prevalence of harsh environmental conditions and where there is a risk of explosion due to the presence of flammable atmospheres. Signaling devices can be in the form of the audio or visual type depending on the signaling devices. The major product in this report include Strobe & Beacons, Signal Towers, Bells & Horns, Fire Alarm/Call Points, Speakers & Tone Generators and Visual &Audible Combination Units used in the Oil & Gas, Chemical & Pharmaceutical, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Mining and other industries.

According to the report, global revenue for Audible & Visual Signaling Devices was valued at $ 769.7 million in 2018, and is expected to generate revenue of $ 931.2 million by end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of slightly above 3.88% between 2018 and 2023.

Of the major players of Audible & Visual Signaling Devices, Patlite Corporation maintained its first place in the ranking in 2018. Patlite Corporation accounted for 16.37% of the Global Audible & Visual Signaling Devices revenue market share in 2018. Other players accounted for 7.46%, 6.48%, 6.13% including Federal Signal Corporation, Werma Signaltechnik GmbH, Eaton Corporation PLC (Cooper Industries).

In this study, the sales region of Audible & Visual Signaling Devices divided into five geographic regions: In North America, total Audible & Visual Signaling Devices accounted for 31.70% of global revenue market share. In the Europe, total Audible & Visual Signaling Devices accounted for 28.91%. The market in Asia-Pacific Audible & Visual Signaling Devices accounted for 29.73%, in Central & South America, total Audible & Visual Signaling Devices accounted for 4.59%. In Middle East & Africa, total Audible & Visual Signaling Devices accounted for 5.08%. The main driving factor is the addition and replacement of products from petrochemical companies.

According to study, there are six types of Audible & Visual Signaling Devices, Strobe and Beacons, Signal Towers, Bells and Horns, Fire Alarm/Call Points, Speakers and Tone Generators

Visual and Audible Combination Units, The sales volume share in 2018 are 42.61%, 19.88%, 12.73%, 13.18%, 4.47%, 3.94%.

In the applications, the Oil and Gas segment was estimated to account for the highest sales volume share of 42.01%, in 2018 and is expected to gain significant market share by the end of 2023.

