Global Atopic Dermatitis (AD) Treatment Market Is Expected To Reach US$ 7.66 Bn By 2025

According to the latest market report published by Credence Research, Inc. “Atopic Dermatitis (AD) Treatment Market – Growth, Future Prospects and Competitive Analysis, 2017 – 2025” the global atopic dermatitis (AD) treatment market was valued at US$ 4.04 Bn in 2016, and is expected to reach US$ 7.66 Bn by 2025, expanding at a CAGR of 7.4% from 2017 to 2025.

Market Insights

Atopic dermatitis is also known as atopic eczema, it is a chronic inflammatory skin disease characterized by itchy skin lesions and rashes. It affects people of all ages but more common among infants and children. Risk factors for atopic dermatitis are mainly categorized as modifiable and non-modifiable. Modifiable risk factors include inhalant and food allergens however, non-modifiable risk factors include genetics or heritability. For the purpose of the study AD treatment market is segmented on the basis of drug type such as anti-inflammatory agents, antihistamines, immunomodulators, interleukin inhibitors, topical phosphodiesterase-4 (PDE-4) inhibitors, antiviral agents and antibiotics.

It is observed that currently anti-inflammatory agents is major revenue generating segment as these drugs are preferably used as a first line therapy after failure of skin care and moisturizers due to its effectiveness. Strong pipeline molecules such as ABT-494, apremilast, LY-3009104, GSK-2894512, REGN-668, GBR-830, MEDI-9929, nemolizumab, OPA-15406, PF-04965842, secukinumab and tralokinumab are expected to show AD treatment market growth during forecast period 2017-2025.

In the base year 2016, North America dominated the global AD treatment market due to large number of target population, higher treatment awareness, swift adoption of novel medications, and better reimbursement policies. On the other hand, Asia Pacific will show highest AD treatment market growth during forecast period due to increasing healthcare awareness among general population and growing partnership of key players with local manufacturer.

Market Competition Assessment:

The atopic dermatitis (AD) treatment market is observed to be highly competitive and comprises large number of players. However, some major market players are LEO Pharma A/S, AbbVie Inc., Encore Dermatology Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Glaxosmithkline plc., Medimmune (Astrazeneca), Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc., Sanofi S.A., Valeant Pharmaceuticals Inc. and other.

Key Market Movements:

– Factors such as increase in prevalence of atopic dermatitis, higher treatment compliance, growing prevalence of food allergies exacerbating atopic dermatitis and favorable reimbursement policies in some countries are driving the market growth of AD treatment worldwide.

– Due to the higher number of unmet needs, vendors in the market are focusing in developing ideal treatment, promising pipeline molecule, rising access for the treatment medication in some developing countries, increase in incidence of atopic dermatitis would fuel the growth of AD treatment market during forecast period.

– However, generic erosion, poor patient compliance in some countries and adverse effects associated with the use of medication is negatively impacting the growth of AD treatment market.

