Global Atomized Iron Powder Market Research Report 2019

Atomized metal powder is further processed by electrolytic metal, pale rose mangrove dendritic and irregular loaded, spherical and spherical powder in the humid air, easy oxidation, can dissolve in hot sulfuric acid or nitric acid. Widely used in injection molding, welding materials, electronic materials and other industries.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Hoganas
GKN (Hoeganaes)
Rio Tinto Metal Powders
Kobelco
JFE
Laiwu Iron&Steel Group
Jiande Yitong
BaZhou HongSheng
CNPC Powder Material
Pometon
Gripm Advanced Materials
Chemet
Pound Met
GGP Metal Powder
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
<100 Mesh
100-200 Mesh
200-300 Mesh
300-400 Mesh
> 400 Mesh
Segment by Application
Metallurgy Industry
Chemical Industry
Electronic Materials
Diamond Tools
Others
